How MPs act badly around the world, from secret families to food fights

How MPs behave badly around the world, from secret families to food fights

‘Partygate’ has gotten a lot of media attention, but how does it stack up against other political scandals?

Following revelations of parties in Downing Street during lockdowns, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political career.

But how does “Partygate” stack up against other international ministerial and parliamentary scandals?

Any list should begin with former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who coined the phrase “bunga bunga” to describe his mansion near Milan’s “bunga bunga” parties.

He’s been charged with fraud, bribery, and corruption multiple times, but his sex scandals involving underage girls at his parties haven’t dampened his popularity.

The tax fraud charge was the only one that stuck, but Mr Berlusconi, now 85, is campaigning to become Italy’s president, jokingly inviting MPs to a bunga bunga party.

In French political scandals, sex plays a significant role.

In the Elysée drawing room in 1899, President Felix Faure died in the arms of his half-naked mistress.

André Le Toquer, the president of the National Assembly, was exposed in 1959 as having engaged in sadomasochistic orgies with girls as young as 14.

President François Mitterrand had a second family, with his main mistress and illegitimate daughter living in an Elysée annexe from 1981 to 1995.

His successor, Jacques Chirac, was a notorious womanizer who earned the moniker “Five minutes, shower included” for the amount of time he allegedly spent having affairs across Paris.

Watergate, the 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters, became a byword for scandals in the United States, but President Bill Clinton’s affair with intern Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s remains the biggest story about a politician, earning him impeachment.

Deborah Jeane Palfrey, a high-end escort service that catered to Washington’s power players, was involved in a larger scandal.

After being found guilty of racketeering and money laundering, she committed suicide in 2008.

Australia’s politics can be bruising, with leaders deposed in bloody coups and heated debates, but a story from last April stunned even the most hardened lawmakers: a government employee was caught masturbating on a female MP’s desk.

He was arrested after a photograph of the incident was broadcast on television.

