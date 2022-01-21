How much money does Alex Murdaugh have?

Since the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh in June of 2021, the Murdaugh family has been in the spotlight.

Alex Murdaugh was arrested in September after losing his wife and son in a tragic murder.

According to Exact Net Worth, Alex Murdaugh is worth around (dollar)1 million.

The 53-year-old is said to have amassed his fortune through his legal career, which pays him approximately (dollar)250,000 per year.

He also comes from a legal family, with several members of his family serving as prosecutor for a five-county region in South Carolina.

Murdaugh is a South Carolina lawyer who practices in Hampton County.

Murdaugh earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina in 1990.

Murdaugh was admitted to the South Carolina Bar in 1994 and has been practicing law since then.

Murdaugh “represented injured people in all areas of personal injury law, including trucking cases, products liability, and wrongful death,” according to his biography.

In addition, he worked for the 14th Judicial Circuit as a part-time prosecutor.

Murdaugh was shot in the head while driving in a car accident on September 4, 2021, and reports surfaced the day before that he had been fired from his law firm due to “millions in missing funds.”

He had announced his intention to leave his family’s law firm and enter rehab.

Meanwhile, the Hampton firm’s leaders told The New York Times that Murdaugh was fired after it was discovered that he had misappropriated company funds.

Murdaugh was arrested on September 16, 2021, in connection with an insurance fraud scheme in which he allegedly planned his own assassination so that his surviving son could collect the life insurance payout, according to court documents.

According to a statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, he is charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report.

A South Carolina grand jury then returned four new indictments against Murdaugh on January 21, 2022, which included charges for 23 additional crimes.

According to CNN, Murdaugh is accused of stealing more than (dollar)2.2 million intended for Natarsha Thomas, Hakeem Pinckney, Arthur Badger, and Deon Martin, according to the latest indictment.

He is accused of stealing (dollar)8.5 million in total.

Murdaugh previously admitted to authorities that as part of the plan, he orchestrated and conspired with a man to murder him.

According to an affidavit to support charges against Smith, the person was identified by police as Curtis Edward Smith, a former client of Murdaugh.

This was not addressed in a statement issued on September 6, 2021.

