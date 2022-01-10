How much money does Alvin Ailey have?

What is the net worth of Alvin Ailey?

ALVIN AILEY JR. was a dancer, director, choreographer, and activist from the United States.

On January 11, 2022, PBS will air a documentary about the dance pioneer’s life.

Alvin Ailey’s estimated net worth is (dollar)85 million, according to Idol Net Worth.

Ailey is best known for founding the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (AAADT) in 1958.

He founded AAADT and the Ailey School to support Black artists and use dance to communicate the universality of the African-American experience.

Ailey’s most well-known and critically acclaimed work, Revelations, was first performed in 1960.

Ailey focused on real life experiences of growing up in Texas throughout Revelations.

The United States Congress designated AAADT as a “vital American cultural ambassador to the world” on July 15, 2008.

In 2008, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg declared December 4 as Alvin Ailey Day.

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, a new episode of American Masters featuring Ailey will air on television.

The show “is a portrait of legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey, a trailblazing pioneer who founded his influential studio Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958 at the age of 27,” according to the show’s official plot synopsis.

“The film traces the full contours of this brilliant and enigmatic man, whose search for the truth in movement resulted in enduring choreography that focuses on the Black American experience with inimitable grace and power.”

On Tuesday, at 9 p.m. ET, American Masters: Ailey will premiere.

“Ailey’s dances, which were celebrations of African American beauty and history, did more than move bodies; they opened minds,” Jamila Wignot, the director, said.

“His dances were revolutionary social statements that staked a claim that was as powerful in his time as it is now: black life is central to the American story and deserves a central place in American art and on the world stage,” says the New York Times.

Alvin Ailey passed away on December 1, 1989, at the age of 58.

Dr.

Albert Knapp died of terminal blood dyscrasia, a rare condition affecting the bone marrow and red blood cells, according to his autopsy.

In the 1980s, after a mental breakdown following the death of his friend Joyce Trisler, Ailey was diagnosed with manic depressive disorder, now known as bipolar disorder.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.