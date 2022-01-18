How much money does Bobby Kotick have?

Bobby Kotick’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

ROBERT “Bobby” Kotick is the CEO of Activision Blizzard.

For nearly three decades, he has been a part of Activision.

Before purchasing a stake in Activision in 1990, Kotick was the CEO of a number of technology companies.

Activision appointed him as CEO in 1991.

In 2008, he orchestrated the company’s merger with Blizzard.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of (dollar)64 million.

Kotick sits on the boards of several companies, the majority of which are in the technology sector.

He used to be a director of Yahoo! and now works for The Coca-Cola Company as a non-executive director.

Nina Kotick is a lawyer, advocate, and author who goes by the name Bobby Kotick.

Before becoming a corporate litigator in New York, she attended both Tufts University and Fordham Law School.

Nina serves on the boards of the Cedars Sinai Women’s Guild, Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles, and Equality Now.

Nina has also been named President of the non-profit Visionary Women, which, according to its website, is a “unique nonprofit community focused on engaging conversations with innovative leaders and funding high impact initiatives for women and girls.”

She is the eldest of four female siblings.

Grace, Audrey, and Emily are the three daughters of Bobby and Nina.

Grace studied applied math and computer science at Brown University.

She now works in private equity, where she invests in cutting-edge technology start-ups that aim to close the technological gender gap.

Audrey is a recent Duke University public policy graduate who plans to work in government in Washington, DC.

Emily is a sports management student at the University of Michigan.

Microsoft announced on January 18, 2022 that it will purchase Activision Blizzard, a video game holding company, for (dollar)68.7 billion.

According to a press release distributed by PR Newswire, Activision will be purchased for (dollar)95 per share.

Activision’s stock jumped 27% on Tuesday morning as a result of the news, while Microsoft’s stock fell less than 1%.

Microsoft’s largest acquisition to date would be this, surpassing its (dollar)26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.

During the transition, Kotick, who has faced calls to resign over the company’s culture issues, will stay on as CEO.

Following the deal’s completion, Microsoft announced that Activision will report to Xbox CEO Phil Spencer.

According to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday afternoon, once the purchase is completed, Kotick will step down.

