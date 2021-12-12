How much money does Chris Wallace have?

Chris Wallace’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

Chris Wallace, an American television anchor, author, and journalist, is said to be leaving Fox News for new opportunities.

Over the course of a decades-long journalism career, he has amassed a sizable fortune.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Wallace’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)25 million, with a salary of around (dollar)7 million.

His current contract with Fox News began in September 2017 and is expected to last for several years, well beyond 2020.

Chris Wallace, the 74-year-old host of Fox News Sunday, has a long and illustrious career in journalism.

He began his career as a broadcast journalist at NBC News in 1975, and is the son of 60 Minutes reporter Mike Wallace.

Lorraine Martin Smothers, an author and a chef, is his wife.

He is one of the few journalists who has worked for CBS, NBC, and Fox News.

Wallace, however, announced at the end of his Sunday program on December 12 that he would be leaving Fox News after 18 years.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.