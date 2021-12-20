How much money does Joe Manchin have?

Joe Manchin’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

Since 2010, Joe Manchin has served as the United States Senator for West Virginia.

From 2005 to 2010, the politician served as the 34th Governor of West Virginia.

Manchin, a 74-year-old politician and businessman, is well-known in the United States.

Before becoming a senator, the Democrat served as West Virginia’s 27th Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005.

He describes himself as a “moderate conservative Democrat” and is frequently referred to as the Senate’s most conservative Democrat.

Manchin is well-known in Congress for his support of bipartisanship legislation, voting, and collaborating with Republicans on issues like abortion and gun ownership.

He opposed former President Barack Obama’s energy policies, voted against the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act of 2010, and voted to defund Planned Parenthood in 2015.

Because of the Democratic Party’s slim majority in the 117th Congress, Manchin has become one of its most powerful members.

According to Ballotpedia, Senator Joe Manchin is worth (dollar)5 million.

According to reports, his government job pays him (dollar)174,000 per year.

When he’s not working, the Senator can usually be found on his (dollar)250,000 boat.

The Sunrise Movement confronted Manchin outside of his yacht on his way to the Capitol on November 4, 2021, in protest of his opposition to the Build Back Better social spending bill.

They pursued the politician to his car, which they surrounded.

Senator Manchin announced on Sunday, December 19, 2021 that he will not support Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, effectively killing the (dollar)1.75 trillion climate bill.

To pass the bill, Democrats will need Manchin’s vote, as well as that of Vice President Kamala Harris, to break the 50-50 tie in the Senate.

“I can’t vote for it if I can’t explain it to the people of West Virginia,” he said.

“And I’m afraid I won’t be able to vote to keep this piece of legislation alive.”

I’m afraid I’m not going to be able to do it.

Everything humanly possible has been tried.

I’m not going to be able to get there.”

In the wake of the pandemic, the Build Back Better plan would extend the child tax credit until 2022, assisting families with childcare needs.

Since 1967, Manchin has been married to Gayle Connelly Manchin.

Gayle is a former First Lady of West Virginia and an American educator.

President Joe Biden nominated her for the position of federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Gayle previously served as president of the West Virginia Board of Education for a year until 2014, as well as working at the West Virginia…

