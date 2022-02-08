How much money does Peter Thiel make?

Peter Thiel’s net worth is unknown.

Billionaires have been the subject of much discussion in recent years.

Peter Thiel is one of the ultra-wealthy, which comes as no surprise given his role as a co-founder of PayPal.

According to Bloomberg, Thiel, 54, who has worked in the financial industry for years, is worth just over (dollar)8 billion.

The financier amassed his fortune through a variety of activities, the most notable of which include co-founding PayPal and being one of Facebook’s first outside investors.

Forbes cites “Facebook, investments, and self-made” as sources of his wealth.

Thiel is ranked 273rd among the Forbes 400 for 2021.

On The Midas List: Top Tech Investors 2021, he was ranked as high as number 16 on the list.

He received a Bachelor of ArtsScience and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Stanford University in California.

Thiel is also a known supporter of Donald Trump.

Silicon Valley is a small world, and tech titans have frequently collaborated.

Elon Musk, a fellow billionaire, has previously collaborated with Thiel.

Business Insider reports that the two have collaborated for “decades.”

However, there appears to be a rift between them since their time working together.

Thiel previously stated in 2019 that Musk is a “negative role model” who is too difficult to emulate for young people.

“It’s a strange thing,” Thiel said, “where the go-to story is that we have one person who helped develop electric cars and reusable rockets.”

“However, telling a young person, ‘Why don’t you be like Elon?’ is a negative role model, and the most common response is, ‘Well, that’s too hard, I can’t do that.'”

Thiel and Musk have been friends since Thiel worked for PayPal, which later merged with Musk’s financial services company.

Matt Danzeisen, a portfolio manager at Thiel Capital, is the billionaire’s wife.

Thiel and Danzeisen married in 2017.

“I am proud to be gay,” Thiel said at the 2016 Republican National Convention in a now-famous speech.

Thiel revealed not only that he is a member of the LGBT community, but also that he is a Republican Party member during his speech.

