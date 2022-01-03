How Netflix period dramas like The Crown and Bridgerton are boosting the fortunes of Britain’s stately homes

Historic homes benefit from our love of period dramas because location filming helps to fund their upkeep.

As streaming giants’ appetite for period dramas fuels a boom in investment from location filming, stately homes in the United Kingdom are undergoing a renaissance.

The popularity of Netflix shows like The Crown and Bridgerton has not only increased visitor numbers to filming locations, but it has also provided a financial lifeline to historic property owners.

Netflix is said to spend around (dollar)1 billion (£740 million) per year on UK-made productions, and it is estimated that making big-budget series and films like Bridgerton and Rebecca contributed £132 million to the UK economy.

According to The Guardian, fans visiting real-world locations from Bridgerton boosted the city of Bath’s economy by £1.5 million last year.

Now it has been revealed that stately homes in the United Kingdom are benefiting from the popularity of these dramas by serving as stunning backdrops for shows like The Crown.

Among them is Wilton House in Wiltshire, near Salisbury.

“It’s been quite astonishing actually,” said current owner William Herbert, the 18th Earl of Pembroke, to The Times.

“Prior to Netflix and other big productions, we would get a big Hollywood movie once every five years.”

“We’ve seen momentum (every year) since The Crown.”

Wilton House has served as a stand-in for Buckingham Palace in all four seasons of The Crown, and scenes from the upcoming fifth season, which will air in November, were shot there as well.

It was also used in the first Bridgerton series.

The film’s profits have aided in the renovation of the Palladian mansion and the estate’s 14,000 acres.

It comes at a time when crowds and opening times have been limited due to coronavirus restrictions.

The National Trust, which manages over 300 historical properties, said it had reaped the benefits as well.

“There is frequently filming at National Trust places, with the money from filming going directly to each property used, supporting their essential conservation work,” a Trust spokesman said.

The National Trust-owned Woodchester Park in Gloucestershire was used as the setting for Prince Charles’ old school Gordounstoun in the second series of The Crown.

