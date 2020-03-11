How one man spread coronavirus to NINE other people on his bus

A man infected with coronavirus spread the virus to nine other people on his bus, raising fears the killer infection can jump between people far easier than initially thought in confined places.

A study found two victims sitting 4.5 metres (14.7ft) away from the man were later diagnosed, which is four times what is considered a ‘safe distance’ to stand near an COVID-19 patient.

Countries including Italy and the UK have implemented one to two metre distancing between people to limit outbreaks.

The virus has been thought to spread via cough or sneeze droplets, but the study found germs can linger in the air for long periods of time.

One traveller caught the coronavirus half an hour after the initial COVID-19 carrier got off, according to the scientists.

None of the people who wore a face mask on the bus ride were diagnosed with COVID-19, indicating that those taking extra precaution on public transport are protected.

In total, the man led to 13 others being infected. At the time, a crisis had not been declared in the country, where the virus originated. Now more than 114,400 cases and 4,000 deaths have been confirmed worldwide.

The study also found the coronavirus can last for days on a surface, particularly in warmer temperatures, on plastic, fabric and metal.

The findings shed light on the importance of extreme measures to prevent clusters of cases. It also throws into question who ‘close contact’ of confirmed cases are, considering complete strangers were infected by the man.

The study follows an unprecedented lockdown of Italy, trapping millions inside the nation. Universities and schools have been shut.

Italy has become the country hardest hit by COVID-19 outside of China with more than 9,000 cases and almost 500 deaths.

All forms of public gatherings have been prohibited, and people have been told to stay indoors and not travel unless it is essential, for example for medical reasons.

Italians have been told to stand at least one metre (3.2ft) away from each other since the beginning of the month.

The move follows China, where the crisis began in December, and the UK – where Public Health England recommends if staff or a pupil in school feels unwell, they should be isolated and kept two metres (6.5ft) away from anyone else.

Other ‘social distancing’ rules include the banning of kissing in France and Switzerland, and advice to ‘elbow bump’ instead of shake hands across the globe.

The researchers at the Hunan Provincial Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention studied ‘patient A’, a man who had been infected around January 22 during the peak Lunar New Year travel season, the South China Morning Post reported.

Hu Shixiong, the lead author of the study, said the security camera footage showed patient A did not interact with anyone on the long-distance bus.

Patient A had been feeling sick on the day he travelled, but the country was not yet in the depths of its epidemic, when whole cities were put into lockdown and travel bans stopped residents from leaving.

At this point, scientists also did not have evidence that human to human transmission was occurring.

Patient A took a four-hour bus ride, and CCTV allowed researchers to analyse the path of his germs from where he sat near the back.

By the time the bus stopped at the next city, the virus had already jumped from the carrier to seven other passengers, including those sitting close to him and also two victims six rows away.

All passengers were diagnosed when they presented with the characteristic symptoms – a cough, a fever and shortness of breath. One other bus passenger was diagnosed but did not have symptoms.

Another group of passengers got on the bus about 30 minutes after patient A and his fellow travellers disembarked. One passenger sitting near the front on the other side of the aisle also became infected.

They could have breathed in fluid droplets breathed out by patient A or other now infected passengers from the previous group.

Patient A took another bus that day, for around one hour. In that time, the virus jumped to two other passengers, one of whom was also sitting 4.5 metres away.

By the time the study was finished in mid February, patient A had infected at least 13 people in total.

Until now, it has generally been believed that the airborne transmission of COVID-19 germs is limited because the tiny droplets produced by patients will quickly sink to the ground.

The researchers explained that the confined space of the bus, along with air conditioning, made for the perfect environment for the coronavirus to spread.

The team also found the length of time coronavirus germs last on the surface depends on factors such as temperature and the type of surface. At around 37°C, it can survive for two to three days on glass, fabric, metal, plastic or paper.

Scientists are still unclear on exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person. But similar viruses are spread in cough and sneeze droplets.

Coronaviruses can stay on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days depending on the type of surface, temperature and other conditions, according to The World Health Organization.

The researchers suggested improved sanitation on public transport, with cleaning twice a day between passengers.

Dr Shixiong and colleagues wrote: ‘It can be confirmed that in a closed environment with air-conditioning, the transmission distance of the new coronavirus will exceed the commonly recognised safe distance.

‘The possible reason is that in a completely enclosed space, the airflow is mainly driven by the hot air generated by the air conditioning. The rise of the hot air can transport the virus-laden droplets to a greater distance.

‘When riding on more closed public transportation such as subways, cars, planes, etc, you should wear a mask all the time, and at the same time, minimise the contact between your hands and public areas, and avoid touching your face before cleaning.’

When a person is confirmed to have COVID-19, health authorities rush to trace close contacts.

Public Health England defines a close contact as anyone who spends more than 15 minutes within two metres of an infected person, rather than simply passing them in the street or be around them in a shop.

The study paints a more complex picture about how easily the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can reach others.

However, a doctor in Beijing, China, who diagnoses and treats COVID-19 patients, said there were clearly people on the studied bus who were not infected despite sitting next to patient A.

‘Our knowledge about this virus’s transmission is still limited,’ he said to the SCMP.

The journal Practical Preventive Medicine retracted the study on March 10. No reason was given. MailOnline have been in contact to request an explanation.