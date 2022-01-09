How RS McColl, a Glasgow footballer, became a national celebrity

How RS McColl, a Glasgow footballer, became a household name across the UK

Robert Smyth McColl was one of Scotland’s top footballers, scoring goals for both club and country.

But, thanks to his convenience store empire, his name is still well-known in the UK more than a century after he retired.

He’s as well-known in the UK as Ally McCoist or Kenny Dalglish, but people don’t remember the name RS McColl because of his record number of goals.

Robert Smyth “Bobby” McColl, widely regarded as Scotland’s first superstar player, went from converting ‘corners’ for Queen’s Park and Rangers to occupying corners in almost every town in the UK.

Glasgow-born McColl enjoyed a glittering career as a forward, smashing in goals for club and country.

McColl signed for local amateur cracks and 10-time Scottish Cup winners Queen’s Park in 1894, when he was 17 years old.

Later in his career, the gifted young striker played for Newcastle United and Rangers before returning to Queen’s Park at the turn of the century.

Subscribe to our Glasgow Live nostalgia newsletters to receive more local history and heritage content in your inbox.

McColl was a formidable presence on the pitch in his day, earning 15 caps for Scotland and turning in a number of impressive performances, including a hat-trick in a 4-1 thrashing of Scotland’s ‘Auld Enemy,’ England, in 1900.

McColl scored six goals against Port Glasgow in his final senior football match in 1912, which is still a Scottish scoring record.

The seeds of McColl’s newsagent empire, however, had been planted years before.

McColl’s move to Newcastle in 1901 netted him a hefty £300 signing-on fee, which he put towards helping his brother, Tom, run a confectionery shop.

Because Bobby McColl was the most well-known of the siblings, it was decided to change the company’s name from TN McColl to RS McColl, and thus the brand was born.

Tom McColl was able to grow the McColl newsagent business to a nationwide franchise of 150 stores with the help of his brother.

The duo focused on high-traffic areas, such as main streets and nearby units.

Short summary of Infosurhoy