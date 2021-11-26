How Russia’s ‘deadly’ new military alliance with China threatens America’s dominance in the world

The “deadly” alliance between Russia and China, according to one expert, would effectively end the United States’ status as the world’s leading superpower.

Moscow announced on Tuesday that it has increased military “cooperation” with Beijing in response to alleged US threats, including nuclear bombers flying near their borders.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as well as the migrant crisis in Belarus, have heightened tensions between the West and Russia.

Russia and China joining forces, according to Isabel Sawkins, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society who specializes in Russia, could “potentially be catastrophic” for western powers, according to Brinkwire.

“Bringing China into the conversation is a lethal addition for the West,” she said.

“This would mean that America’s international standing would be completely shattered.

“If Russia and China work together, the United States will panic.”

“Because China is on the rise globally.”

It’s not just that they have a huge economy; they also have a lot of power.

“You’d have China cooperating with Russia, and they’d both be worried about the West, which would bring them together.”

That’s a dreadful prospect.”

Moscow and Beijing held joint war games in August and signed a “brotherhood” pact “establishing twinning relations.”

The Kremlin’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, revealed this week that the two authoritarian powers have strengthened their military alliance in light of US drills reportedly 20 kilometers from Russia’s border.

“Against this backdrop, Russian-Chinese coordination is emerging as a stabilizing factor in global affairs,” he said.

During a video call, the two countries agreed to boost military cooperation in strategic exercises and joint patrols, according to Russia’s defense ministry.

If the military partnership develops, Ms Sawkins believes it will be “terrifying” for the West.

“If Russia and China end up working together, they’ll want to knock America down a notch,” she said.

“They don’t believe America is deserving of its position as the world’s leading player.”

“What happened in Afghanistan has tarnished the Biden administration’s reputation, and many people are beginning to doubt the US’s credibility when it comes to military interventions and activities abroad.”

“It’s terrifying for the UK because we’re significantly closer to the Russian border than the US,” she said of the implications for Europe and Britain.

“We’re not far from Moscow.”

America could not defeat Russia and China on its own.

Ms Sawkins stated that if Russia or China attacked US forces, the United Kingdom would respond.

