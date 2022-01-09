How serial killer ‘BTK’ Dennis Rader terrorized the neighborhood for 30 years, killing ten people and taunting cops about his heinous crimes

Dennis Rader, the “BTK” serial killer, terrorized his community for over 30 years, killing ten people while taunting police with detailed letters about his heinous crimes.

For years, the BTK Killer (short for “bind, torture, kill”) blended into his Wichita, Kansas, neighborhood, avoiding police detection in connection with a string of murders that satisfied his sexual desires.

Rader was a dedicated family man to his wife, Paula Dietz, and his daughter, Kerri, during the day.

He worked for the government at ADT Security Services in Wichita, was a director at Christ Lutheran Church, and was a Cub Scout leader.

Rader, on the other hand, kept his sexual proclivities hidden because he was widely regarded in his community as a “normal,” “polite,” and “well mannered” person.

The murders of four members of the Otero family began Rader’s rampage in January 1974.

Joseph, 38, Julie, 33, Joseph Jr, 9, and Josephine, 11, were discovered by the family’s three other children, Charlie, Danny, and Carmen Otero, who were all teenagers at the time.

He wrote a letter to the Wichita Eagle a month later, detailing how he killed the Oteros.

“Those three dudes you have in custody are just talking to get attention for the Otero killings,” Rader wrote.

“They don’t have any idea what they’re talking about.”

I did it on my own, without the assistance of anyone else.

There hasn’t been any discussion either.

Let’s set the record straight.”

Rader then proceeded to give graphic details that only someone present at the crime scene would be aware of.

Rader wrestled with his desires in the letter, referring to his murderous alter ego as “the monster.”

“I’m sorry for what has happened to society…I’m having trouble controlling myself.”

“You probably label me ‘psychotic with a sexual perversion hang-up,’ but I’ll never know where this monster enters my mind,” he wrote.

“However, it is here to stay.”

If you ask for help after killing four people, they will laugh or press the panic button and call the cops….I can’t stop it, so the monster continues to torment me as well as society.

“Perhaps you’ll be able to put a stop to him.”

I’m sorry, but I can’t.

“Good luck with your hunting,” Rader said.

Rader’s public image as the “BTK Killer,” which stands for “bind, torture, kill,” was cemented at the conclusion of the letter.

“PS Because sex criminals do not change their methods or are unable to do so by nature, I will not change mine.”

“Bind them, torture them, kill them, BTK, you see he’s at it again,” he said, revealing his code word.

Rader murdered three more women between 1974 and 1977: Kathryn Bright, 21, Shirley Vian Relford, 24, and Nancy Fox, 25.

In the spring of 1978,…

