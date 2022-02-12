How So Tomé and Prncipe is an eco-paradise of unusual fruits, rare birds, and, now, sustainable tourism

A 30-million-year-old volcanic archipelago lies 250 kilometers off Africa’s Equatorial West coast in the Gulf of Guinea.

As we lurched along an unpaved track, spewing clouds of red dust behind our Land Cruiser, my guide, Spencer, joked, “African massage.”

We were on our way to the National Park of Principe and the O Quê Pipi hidden cascades.

Spencer, a Santoméan, later gave me an impromptu botany lesson as we walked through the jungle, pointing out banana, casamanga, and pepper trees.

He gave me a bite of mangongo, a pointed, scarlet red fruit with an intense, sugary aftertaste unlike anything else I’d ever tasted.

I took a refreshing dip in a cool pool when we arrived at O Quê Pipi, with Spencer explaining that the waterfall’s name roughly translates to “Vagina Falls,” as it was where women used to come to cool off after working in the plantations.

It felt like it was off the beaten path, and it was.

So Tomé and Prncipe is a remote island nation in the Gulf of Guinea, 250 kilometers off Africa’s Equatorial West coast. It is an archipelago of 30 million-year-old volcanic islands.

This is Africa’s second-smallest country, after the Seychelles, and it was already one of the world’s least-visited countries before Covid.

However, tourism arrivals had been increasing in the decade preceding the pandemic, and the tourist board will be hoping to re-start that trend now that global travel restrictions are being eased.

Until 1470, when Portuguese explorers arrived on Prncipe, So Tomé and Prncipe were uninhabited.

The fertile, volcanic soil of the islands was soon cultivated for cash crops, and slaves from Africa were brought to work on them.

Former banana, cocoa, coffee, and sugarcane plantations, known as “roças,” can still be found scattered across the landscape.

In 1975, Portugal was granted independence.

Both islands are now covered in dense, emerald jungle, with stunning beaches and tucked-away golden coves; the high number of endemic plants and bird species has earned them the moniker “Africa’s Galapagos.”

A two-hour journey down the So Tomé coast on a serpentine road revealed tantalizing beaches and jolts of sapphire sea.

The otherworldly Co Grande, the island’s most striking peak, came into view as we passed through Bo National Park.

The granite tower rises to a height of 663 meters.

