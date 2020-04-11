How the corona pandemic exacerbates the generation conflict

DIn view of the current crisis, sociology could say: We have known this for a long time! Today society is world society. There are no longer any national societies, we are all inextricably linked. The Corona pandemic would not have needed this insight. But of course it would be a complete mistake to ignore the existing inequalities in national societies. This applies both to inequalities between and within societies. So the question we should ask sociology is: Will the virus become the great leveler? Will the pathogen threat “make societies move closer together”, as you can now read everywhere? Or will this global crisis, with its relentless sharpness, make even clearer what distinguishes “people”?

Probably no German sociologist described the contours of the new risk society earlier than Ulrich Beck. As early as 1986, Beck warned that the dangers would now become “blind passengers of normal consumption. They travel with the wind and with the water, are in everything and in everyone and pass through with the essentials – breathing air, food, clothing, home furnishings – all otherwise strictly controlled protection zones of modernity. ”Beck brought the new logic back then the distribution in the risk society to an enormously catchy formula: “Necessity is hierarchical, smog is democratic.” Smog, which generalizes our pollution by environmental toxins, affects everyone equally, whether rich or poor. In this respect he is “democratic”, so the risk of illness from the ecological burdens of industrial society does not equalize the naturally persisting social inequality. In the foreground, therefore, the common horizontal “fate of risk” of the risks, in the background the old vertical stratifications according to income, education and property: Is Beck’s classic not the text of the hour? Is Corona Democratic?

The technical objections to the “risk society” were numerous in the 80s. The main reproach was that Beck claimed two logics of social inequality where there was actually always only one: namely the old stratification according to income and education. Of course, environmental pollution initially affects all of us – after all, the Chernobyl disaster occurred in the year Beck’s bestseller was released.

Ignorance paired with youthful carefree

But who can better protect against the consequences of such events? Whoever has the necessary income and adequate education, says Beck’s critics. And of course, who has better (survival) chances anyway due to his physical condition. The background of the old social stratification is not the background at all, it is still the underground of society. Let us jump into the present and to Corona: does the dramatic sight of the foreground of the crisis blind our view of the actual social disputes that this crisis heralds?

The public outrage about the “corona parties” of some young people should not lead us to believe that this is just youthful carefree or simple ignorance. The constant medical-statistical observation of the epidemic provides the younger people, who now have nothing to do anyway due to school closings, to ask themselves questions about what it actually concerns: The drama of the crisis is ultimately justified by the mortality of the virus. But the average age of those who have died of Corona in Germany is over 80 years. The age structure of those who tested positive, on the other hand, corresponds more closely to that of society. So it can happen to everyone with Beck, but the deadly threat seems to be concentrated mainly at the top of the age pyramid.

Corona thus exacerbates a fundamental problem of aging societies: the ethical and political agreement of a fundamental equality and equivalence among all members of society must be stronger than the real inequality that can be observed at the same time. As people get older, the guarantee of their health care becomes more and more expensive. If the older and no longer productive part of society grows in relation to the younger one, it will also claim more and more shares in socially distributable prosperity.

Whether for his basic needs, his leisure time and vacations or for fighting serious health crises. This disproportion between production and consumption will put society’s solidarity forces under increasing tension. The intergenerational contract will only last if the participation of the older in the productive core of society can still be experienced by the younger. And this core is still essentially employment, the old world of work.