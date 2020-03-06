How the Duchess of Cambridge always wins over hosts by matching her outfits to their country’s flag

Arriving for her tour of Ireland with William this week, the Duchess of Cambridge showed she was in the Irish spirit in a green £1,567 Alessandra Rich dress and emerald Catherine Walker coat.

Keeping the theme going, she wowed in a sparkly £1,595 dark green dress from The Vampire’s Wife for an evening do in Dublin later that day.

And yesterday she opted for another green ensemble for a trip to Galway, wearing a £1,250 green dress by British designer Suzannah, matched with a shamrock necklace.

Honouring the country she’s visited with her sartorial choices is a trick Kate learned from the Queen, who has always given a nod to the national culture with her clothes, be it a brooch or the colour of her hat.

It’s a tactic that has served Kate well over all manner of royal tours.

From a red maple leaf hat in Canada, to her chic black evening dress that mirrored the flag of New Zealand, we look at how the Duchess proves she is a real fashion citizen of the world.