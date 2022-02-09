‘How the EU handles the Ukraine-Russia crisis will determine the future of European security,’ says one expert.

According to Ukraine’s foreign minister, the situation is tense but under control, and diplomacy is working to ease tensions.

The future of European security, as well as the security of individual European countries, will be determined by how the European community handles the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Ukraine’s top diplomat said on Wednesday in Kyiv.

Dmytro Kuleba, speaking at a joint press conference with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who is on his first visit to the ex-Soviet country, expressed gratitude to Spain for supporting EU sanctions against Russia in response to the 2014 occupation of Crimea and the aggression in eastern Ukraine.

Since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula, hostilities in the eastern Donbas region have erupted, Moscow and Kyiv have been at odds.

Kuleba also expressed gratitude to Albares for Spain’s support for the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression, which he described as “aggression.”

“The situation is tense right now, but it’s under control.”

“Diplomacy continues to work to reduce tensions, and today’s meeting is a confirmation of that,” he said, adding that everyone must understand that the current crisis is about protecting Europe’s “security architecture,” not just threats to Ukraine’s security.

According to Kuleba, special attention was paid to the current security situation during talks between the two top diplomats, particularly along the Ukrainian-Russian and Ukrainian-Belarusian borders, as well as the occupied parts of Eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea.

“I am convinced that the only effective strategy for overcoming the Russian security crisis and effectively deterring Moscow is for Europe to unite and act with principle,” he said.

Kuleba said that after Ukraine invited its partners to develop a containment package last November, a long and difficult period followed for the next three months.

Apart from security issues, the foreign ministers held general substantive talks, discussed the entire agenda of bilateral Ukrainian-Spanish relations, including political dialogue, and outlined future prospects for the two countries’ relations, according to Kuleba.

“In this context, we paid special attention to the further development of trade and investment,” Kuleba said, noting that there are many things that could be done collaboratively in the high-tech, IT, and renewable energy sectors.

