How the government wastes YOUR money – as it prepares to raise taxes – with hotels for migrants and luxury cars for paperwork

With tax hikes looming, prices soaring, and real wages stagnating, the United Kingdom is on the verge of a cost-of-living disaster.

An increase in National Insurance and the freezing of the personal income tax allowance will cost households £1,200 starting in April.

The “year of the squeeze,” as the Resolution Foundation puts it, will be exacerbated by rising inflation and a new higher cap on energy bills.

However, the Government and Chancellor Rishi Sunak could cut wasteful spending to help hardworking taxpayers.

We’ll look at some of the costs that should be reduced.

OVER £14.2 million was spent on staff hire cars by government departments last year.

The Ministry of Defence spent the most money on cars, spending nearly £13 million, followed by the Department of Transport, which spent £1.1 million.

“There’s so much waste in MoD budgets,” said Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey, “and ministers have no grip on the problems.”

According to the website HuffPost UK, the government spent more than £570,000 in 201920 ferrying ministerial papers and briefcases around Whitehall in eight chauffeur-driven cars.

In 2010, Sarah Vine, Minister Michael Gove’s estranged wife, joked that her husband’s papers were moved around in “air-conditioned splendour” while he took public transportation.

TAXPAYERS GAVE £45,776 to the Scottish Government for photographers ahead of the 2016 and 2021 elections.

Conservatives claimed Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, had unanswered questions.

“It’s unacceptable that public money is being squandered on glossy pre-election photo ops for ministers, when it should be coming from SNP coffers,” said Scottish Tory chief whip Stephen Kerr.

OVER 18,000 Channel migrants are staying in hotels across the country, with nightly rates ranging from £22 to £125.

Some local governments refuse to use their housing stock to house asylum seekers, while others are running out of options.

Border Force officers in Dover spent more than £7,000 on around 700 pricey Domino’s pizzas to feed migrants over two days in November.

Over the course of 11 years, defence chiefs squandered £13 billion, enough to replace almost every Royal Navy warship, including 13 frigates, six destroyers, and an aircraft carrier.

Around £5.7 billion was spent on project overruns, £4.8 billion on canceled contracts, and £2.6 billion on equipment write-offs, which included dodgy ear plugs deemed “unfit for purpose on operations.”

According to a Labour Party investigation, the Ministry of Justice “wasted” £160 million last year.

Failed projects, fees for breaching contracts, and a botched case management system for court staff contributed to the losses.

The Prison and Probation Service spent £98.2 million developing an electronic tagging system, which was later scrapped, according to annual accounts.

