How the HGV driver crisis shaped 2021, from supermarket shortages to running out of gasoline

How the HGV driver crisis shaped 2021, from supermarket shortages to running out of gas

Everything from Walkers crisps and McDonald’s milkshakes to petrol and diesel were in short supply in 2021, and that’s just to name a few things.

As we said our goodbyes to 2020, it seemed reasonable to assume that the sight of empty supermarket shelves, which had so many people shocked at the start of the pandemic, would be one less thing to worry about in 2021.

Nonetheless, the country has faced shortages of a wide range of goods over the last 12 months.

Walkers crisps and McDonald’s milkshakes are among the items on the list, which also includes Nintendo Switch games consoles, Christmas toys, and gasoline and diesel.

And that’s just the beginning.

While consumers seeking a pack or two extra to tide them over can be blamed for 2020’s toilet paper shortages, this year’s rush on goods is the result of national and global supply chain issues.

The shortage of lorry drivers in the UK, as well as the international shipping container crisis, are at the root of the problem.

When I first started reporting on the HGV driver shortage in June, many people didn’t realize the scope of the problem – there were a few gaps on supermarket shelves here and there, but most people could get what they needed.

But, without government intervention, haulage companies, drivers, and food suppliers were convinced that things were about to get worse.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) estimated a 65,000-driver shortage at the time, but within weeks, that number had risen to around 100,000.

The “desperate shortage” was caused by Brexit, which caused thousands of EU lorry drivers to leave the UK, as well as a lack of driver training and tests during the pandemic, according to the RHA.

Many of the drivers I spoke to agreed, but they also pointed out how other factors, such as the April implementation of IR35 tax changes, which caused firms to reclassify agency drivers as employees, resulting in lower pay, had caused a large number of people to leave the industry.

And many drivers cited poor working conditions, such as a lack of toilets on the road, filthy service stations, and being targeted by thieves, as well as low pay.

