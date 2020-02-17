How the killer coronavirus compares to SARS, swine flu and Ebola: Interactive map

The true scale of the coronavirus epidemic has been laid bare thanks to an interactive map that compares it with other deadly disease outbreaks.

It tracks the lethal flu-like infection, which has killed more than 1,300 people and infected 60,000, and pits it against SARS in 2003, swine flu in 2009 and Ebola in 2014.

The map shows coronavirus has already dwarfed the death and infection rate of SARS, which killed 774 people and plagued 8,098 in 18 months.

By comparison, the new virus has killed twice as much and infected more than seven times that in less than eight weeks.

The map highlights that coronavirus has a much wider spread than Ebola, despite being less deadly.

Some 11,300 people were killed during the African epidemic, but it mainly affected Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

By comparison, coronavirus cases have been recorded in at least 28 countries and territories.

The new virus still has some way before becoming a pandemic like swine flu in 2009 – which killed nearly 300,000 people and infected millions.

But it is much more deadly, killing 2 per cent of its sufferers compared to less than swine flu’s 0.2 per cent.

Red circles mark the number of coronavirus cases and deaths around the globe on the interactive tool.

It then lets users click on icons for other previous outbreaks to pop up in blue, purple and green for comparison.

The coronavirus has infected more people in more countries than Ebola, the map shows, but it is nowhere near as deadly.

Ebola began in Guinea in December 2013 and swept through Liberia and Sierra Leone.

It killed more than 11,300 of 28,600 patients by 2016, a fatality rate of almost 40 per cent. Coronavirus, on the other hand, kills roughly 2 per cent of the people it infects.

The swine flu pandemic of infected an estimated 20 per cent of the world’s population when it raced around the globe in 2009, killing some 284,500 people.

An epidemic becomes a pandemic when sustained person-to-person transmission persists in countries outwith the epicentre.

As it stands, coronavirus is mostly spreading via people who have travelled from Wuhan city, where it started, or mainland China, bar a few cases.

The interactive tool was created by the Vaccine Centre and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The researchers say they hope it can provide more context to the deadly outbreak that has left the world panicked.

Coronavirus is extremely contagious, and can be transmitted via droplets in people’s breath – spreading easily via a cough or sneeze, or close contact.

The bug can also survive on inanimate objects such as door handles and bus handrails for hours and stay contagious.

Its incubation period is 14 days on average and people may appear to be able to infect others before symptoms appear.

So far nine people in the UK are confirmed to have coronavirus – while 1,358 people have been tested.

It comes after every country in the world was warned to expect to have cases of coronavirus because the epidemic is ‘only just getting started’ outside of China.

Chinese health bosses claim the disease may be completely eradicated by April, after the country reported its lowest number of new cases in nearly two weeks.

But a World Health Organization (WHO) official has said while the epidemic may be reaching its peak in China, it would continue to get worse for the rest of the world.

Dale Fisher, chair of the Global Outbreak Alert Response Network at the WHO, said: ‘It has spread to other places where it’s the beginning of the outbreak. In Singapore, we are at the beginning of the outbreak. I’d be pretty confident though that eventually every country will have a case.’

Mr Fisher’s warning comes after the WHO described the outbreak as the ‘worst enemy you can ever imagine’ and more of a threat to humanity than terrorism.

WHO’s director general, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the epidemic could rumble on for more than a year and warned a vaccine could take at least 18 months to develop.

He added: ‘To be honest, a virus is more powerful in creating political, social and economic upheaval than any terrorist attack. It’s the worst enemy you can imagine.’

Yesterday a top Hong Kong medical official predicted the coronavirus could infect more than 60 per cent of the global population if containment methods fail.

Professor Gabriel Leung, chair of public health medicine in the city, said on Tuesday even if the coronavirus kills just 1 per cent of sufferers, it could still wipe out as many as 45million people.