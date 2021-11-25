Trending
Infosurhoy
MOSUL, IRAQ - SEPTEMBER 14: Candidate posters and election posters are hung on the walls of destroyed buildings which were damaged in the operation on 2016 to liberate Iraq??s Mosul from Daesh terrorists, in Mosul, Iraq ahead of the early general election, scheduled for October, on September 14, 2021. (Photo by Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

How the search for Isis treasure is delaying the reconstruction of Mosul, the group’s former capital.

0
By on News

How the search for Isis treasure is delaying the reconstruction of Mosul, the group’s former capital.

The search for gold buried in the city recaptured from the terrorist group in 2017 is causing the city’s reconstruction to be delayed.

The search for hidden Isis treasure buried in the ruins of Mosul, which was recaptured from the terror group after a devastating nine-month siege in 2017, is the latest roadblock in the city’s reconstruction.

Locals claim that the authorities are preventing them from rebuilding their homes because they are suspected of looking for cash or other valuables hidden by Isis.

“About a month ago, workers removing rubble from the ruins near my house discovered black plastic bags full of bank notes,” said Khalid, a 32-year-old Mosul resident.

The two workers who discovered the cash told him that the bags were splattered with mud and scorched by fire, but that the bank notes inside were undamaged.

Building workers excavating a bombed-out house six months ago discovered (dollar)1.6 million (£1.2 million), as well as gold and silver coins and ingots, according to Khalid.

“Money and gold coins were discovered three meters underground, hidden in barrels and plastic bags,” he said.

During the three years that Isis held Mosul as its de facto capital, it collected large sums of money from the population in the form of taxes and loot.

Isis commanders believed to have buried cash, gold, and silver during the final stages of the siege to protect it from the bombardment and the Iraqi army.

As the last Isis strongholds were pounded by air strikes and artillery fire before being overrun by government forces, some of those who knew the secret of where it was hidden were most likely killed.

Whatever the origins of the caches, the discovery of the caches was enough to put a stop to the authorities issuing rebuilding permits, with private housing applications being scrutinized and many being rejected.

The fear that former Isis supporters in Mosul are unearthing hidden valuables is symptomatic of the deep distrust that exists between Mosul’s Sunni Arab population and Baghdad’s Shia-dominated government.

The two parties have no trust in each other, and this lack of trust may be enough to prevent Mosul from being rebuilt.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

How Isis treasure hunting is delaying the rebuilding of Mosul, the group’s former capital.

How digging for Isis treasure is delaying the reconstruction of its former capital Mosul

A worker walks past the base of the destroyed "al-Hadba" (Leaning) minaret in the old town of Iraq's northern city Mosul, ahead of a visit by the French President, on August 29, 2021, a site heavily damaged by Islamic State (IS) group fighters in the 2017 battle for the city. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)Iraqis kneel to pray during the celebrations of the birth of the Prophet Mohammed, known in Arabic as the "Mawlid al-Nabawi" holiday, in the courtyard of the war-ravaged landmark al-Nouri mosque, in the northern city of Mosul, on October 17, 2021, for the first time since the 2017 defeat of the Islamic State (IS) group, which had established its Iraqi capital in the city. - Still under restoration by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation UNESCO, the mosque and its 12th century minaret, had been destroyed by IS in June 2017. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP) (Photo by ZAID AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty Images)In this aerial view, lights and decorations ornate the remains of the war-ravaged landmark al-Nouri mosque, as Iraqis gather to celebrate the birth of the Prophet Mohammed, known in Arabic as the "Mawlid al-Nabawi" holiday, in the northern city of Mosul, on October 17, 2021, for the first time since the 2017 defeat of the Islamic State (IS) group, which had established its Iraqi capital in the city. - Still under restoration by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation UNESCO, the mosque and its 12th century minaret, had been destroyed by IS in June 2017. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP) (Photo by ZAID AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty Images)Read More - Featured ImageThis picture taken on November 19, 2021 shows a view of a broken tombstone, that was damaged by Islamic State (IS) group fighters during their occupation of northern Iraq, at the Chaldean Monastery of St George (Mar Korkis) in Mosul. - Cymbals, prayers and Chaldean Catholic liturgy resounded on November 19 in Mosul's Saint George monastery, where Iraqi faithful marked the restoration of two of its churches destroyed by jihadists in their former stronghold. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP) (Photo by ZAID AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty Images)

Comments are closed.