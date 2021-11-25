How the search for Isis treasure is delaying the reconstruction of Mosul, the group’s former capital.

The search for hidden Isis treasure buried in the ruins of Mosul, which was recaptured from the terror group after a devastating nine-month siege in 2017, is the latest roadblock in the city’s reconstruction.

Locals claim that the authorities are preventing them from rebuilding their homes because they are suspected of looking for cash or other valuables hidden by Isis.

“About a month ago, workers removing rubble from the ruins near my house discovered black plastic bags full of bank notes,” said Khalid, a 32-year-old Mosul resident.

The two workers who discovered the cash told him that the bags were splattered with mud and scorched by fire, but that the bank notes inside were undamaged.

Building workers excavating a bombed-out house six months ago discovered (dollar)1.6 million (£1.2 million), as well as gold and silver coins and ingots, according to Khalid.

“Money and gold coins were discovered three meters underground, hidden in barrels and plastic bags,” he said.

During the three years that Isis held Mosul as its de facto capital, it collected large sums of money from the population in the form of taxes and loot.

Isis commanders believed to have buried cash, gold, and silver during the final stages of the siege to protect it from the bombardment and the Iraqi army.

As the last Isis strongholds were pounded by air strikes and artillery fire before being overrun by government forces, some of those who knew the secret of where it was hidden were most likely killed.

Whatever the origins of the caches, the discovery of the caches was enough to put a stop to the authorities issuing rebuilding permits, with private housing applications being scrutinized and many being rejected.

The fear that former Isis supporters in Mosul are unearthing hidden valuables is symptomatic of the deep distrust that exists between Mosul’s Sunni Arab population and Baghdad’s Shia-dominated government.

The two parties have no trust in each other, and this lack of trust may be enough to prevent Mosul from being rebuilt.

