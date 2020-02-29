How the world is preparing for the Covid-19 epidemic

Isolation rooms sanctuarized in hospitals, purchase of masks in large quantities, training of caregivers in the detection of symptoms, development of rapid diagnostic tests … All over the world, health authorities are organizing to deal with the epidemic , now inevitable. With uneven means.

“There are several ongoing crises in the Congo.” Gervais Folefack, who coordinates the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency programs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is a master at the art of understatement. It’s a country devastated by war and corruption. “We are constantly in a crisis management situation”, he insists, before listing the latest ones: Ebola, measles, cholera.

A list to which he is likely to have to add Covid-19, this respiratory disease [provoquée par un nouveau coronavirus] appeared in China [fin 2019]. The teams that will have to deal with the appearance of Covid-19 cases are already affected by the Ebola epidemic that started in 2018. “We are trying to prepare for it”says Dr Folefack – but time is running out.

The coronavirus has spread rapidly in China, even though authorities have for weeks installed a cordon cordon around many major cities. Measures taken by the Chinese state as well as travel restrictions imposed by many countries on their own nationals are slowing its progress. But many experts fear a pandemic. Health authorities everywhere are starting preparations for the panic.

February 12, Nancy Messonnier, for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC, centres américains de contrôle et de prévention], said the United States should expect the virus “Come in” on their territory [le 26, un premier cas sans lien apparent avec l’étranger a été confirmé en Californie].

The virus appears in waiting rooms

Doctors in South Africa on high alert, says Cheryl Cohen, National Institute for Communicable Diseases [Institut sud-africain des maladies transmissibles] : more than 850 practitioners in the country’s nine provinces have been trained to detect the disease. WHO is sending surgical masks, gowns and gloves to hospitals in more than 50 countries and has launched training across Africa to teach health professionals how to use them to prevent contagion and treat the sick.

More and more countries have procedures in place to identify symptoms of Covid-19 in people arriving at airports and borders. But when a virus started to travel the world, notes Michael Ryan of the WHO, it was more like waiting in emergency rooms or general practices that he entered. In 2003, during the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) epidemic, another type of coronavirus that had affected more than 20 countries, almost 30% of the 8,000 people infected were caregivers. From Toronto to Singapore, most of the SARS cases listed in the

