How to apply for Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ BBC music quiz show The Hit List

How to get on Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ BBC music quiz show, The Hit List

Under time pressure, contestants compete in pairs to name as many songs and artists as possible.

The Hit List is back for a fifth season on BBC One, and contestants are needed for the new episodes.

The music-themed game show has been on BBC One since 2019 and is hosted by singers Rochelle and Marvin Humes, who are also married.

The winning pair can play for a £10,000 prize in the final round, but there’s a catch: after hearing just a few seconds of the track, the money starts to drop.

Could you be the first to correctly identify all ten tracks before the money runs out? You have to be in it to win it!

Martin Kemp and son Roman, Alex Brooker and Ellie Taylor, Chris Packham and step-daughter Megan McCubbin, and many others have appeared in the celebrity special episodes.

You may have played along at home, but do you think you know everything there is to know about girl bands, boy bands, and Top of the Pops when you’re under pressure?

What are you waiting for if you know the difference between pop and rock, country songs and hip-hop tracks, and classics and currents?

To be considered for the show, you must submit your application by February 27.

Everything you need to know about the application process can be found below:

For more information or to fill out an application form, go to www.bbc.co.ukshowsandtourstake-parthit-list

