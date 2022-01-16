How to apply to be a part of ITV’s Beat the Chasers in the upcoming season

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to beat Britain’s most famous quizzers?

Beat the Chasers is back for a fifth season on ITV, and they’re looking for new contestants to take on the popular quiz show.

If you apply for the next series, you might have a chance to meet host Bradley Walsh and defeat The Chasers, which include Shaun ‘The Barrister’ Wallace, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis, and Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett.

In the spin-off to weekday 5pm show The Chase, The Chasers will once again team up to take on anyone who thinks they can beat them – do you think you could?

What are you waiting for if you enjoy a good challenge, believe you’re smart enough to beat some of the best quizzers in the game, and want to be in with a chance to win a life-changing sum of money?

You must submit your application by Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 23:59 p.m.

In two recent Beat the Chaser’s TV specials, celebrities were invited to put their knowledge to the test and compete against the Chasers.

Carol Vorderman, Joel Domett, Clive Mantle, and others competed against The Chasers for a chance to win money for their charities.

If you want to be the next person to Beat the Chasers and win the grand prize, here’s how to apply:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 23:59 p.m., applications will close.

Auditions will be held in January and February 2022, and you must be available.

For more information, go to itv.combeontvarticlesbeat-the-chasers or apply to be on the hit ITV show.

