How to assist refugees in the United Kingdom: Where can you donate to help those who have crossed the Channel?

Where can I donate to help refugees in the UK?

Asylum claims in the United Kingdom have risen to their highest level in nearly two decades.

Twenty-seven asylum seekers from France drowned in the English Channel yesterday before reaching safety.

It’s the channel’s worst disaster ever.

I’ve learned that three children and a pregnant woman were among those killed while attempting to cross the Channel in a dinghy yesterday.

The following is a list of organizations, charities, and projects that help refugees and asylum seekers in the United Kingdom:

Passage With Care

Thousands of unaccompanied children arrive in the UK every year, fleeing danger at home. They are vulnerable to abuse and trafficking due to poverty and mental health issues.

Safe Passage works across Europe to ensure these children find safety, security, and nurturing, with a particular focus on campaigning in the United Kingdom. According to the Big Issue, the charity has aided nearly 2,000 children to date.

Action to Assist Refugees

Refugee Action has spent 35 years assisting refugees in establishing safe, hopeful, and productive new lives in the UK, whether through housing or community development.

The Joint Council for Immigrant Welfare

The Council advocates for a more equitable, efficient, and humane immigration system based on sound evidence.

It stated that it is working toward a time when no migrant or refugee is made homeless, denied basic rights, or forced to live in fear.

RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution)

The charity is best known for its volunteer lifeboat crews, who provide a 24-hour rescue service, including rescuing migrants attempting to cross the English Channel.

“We’re proud of the lifesaving work our volunteers do in the Channel – we make no apologies for it,” the charity said in the summer.

Those we save are people who are in danger or are in distress.”

Council on Refugees

Every year, the charity helps about 13,000 men, women, and children fleeing war and persecution.

It assists children who arrive in the UK alone, as well as providing mental health counseling and practical assistance to help refugees adjust to their new communities.

Women in Support of Refugee Women

Through English lessons, drama, and other activities, the organization claims to empower refugee and asylum-seeking women to speak out, become leaders, and advocate for change.

NACCOM is an acronym for “National Association of Commercial Communications.”

There are over 140 people in the network.

