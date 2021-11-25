How to assist refugees in the United Kingdom: Where can you donate to help those who have crossed the Channel?

Where can I donate to help refugees in the UK?
Asylum claims in the United Kingdom have risen to their highest level in nearly two decades.
Twenty-seven asylum seekers from France drowned in the English Channel yesterday before reaching safety.
It’s the channel’s worst disaster ever.
I’ve learned that three children and a pregnant woman were among those killed while attempting to cross the Channel in a dinghy yesterday.
The following is a list of organizations, charities, and projects that help refugees and asylum seekers in the United Kingdom:
Passage With Care
Thousands of unaccompanied children arrive in the UK every year, fleeing danger at home. They are vulnerable to abuse and trafficking due to poverty and mental health issues.
Safe Passage works across Europe to ensure these children find safety, security, and nurturing, with a particular focus on campaigning in the United Kingdom. According to the Big Issue, the charity has aided nearly 2,000 children to date.
Action to Assist Refugees
Refugee Action has spent 35 years assisting refugees in establishing safe, hopeful, and productive new lives in the UK, whether through housing or community development.
The Joint Council for Immigrant Welfare
The Council advocates for a more equitable, efficient, and humane immigration system based on sound evidence.
It stated that it is working toward a time when no migrant or refugee is made homeless, denied basic rights, or forced to live in fear.
RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution)
The charity is best known for its volunteer lifeboat crews, who provide a 24-hour rescue service, including rescuing migrants attempting to cross the English Channel.
“We’re proud of the lifesaving work our volunteers do in the Channel – we make no apologies for it,” the charity said in the summer.
Those we save are people who are in danger or are in distress.”
Council on Refugees
Every year, the charity helps about 13,000 men, women, and children fleeing war and persecution.
It assists children who arrive in the UK alone, as well as providing mental health counseling and practical assistance to help refugees adjust to their new communities.
Women in Support of Refugee Women
Through English lessons, drama, and other activities, the organization claims to empower refugee and asylum-seeking women to speak out, become leaders, and advocate for change.
NACCOM is an acronym for “National Association of Commercial Communications.”
There are over 140 people in the network.
UK news summary from Infosurhoy
How to assist refugees in the United Kingdom: Where can you donate to help those who have crossed the Channel?
charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https
wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]
How to help refugees in the UK: Where to donate to assist people who have crossed the Channel
Every year thousands of unaccompanied children who fled danger at home arrive in the UK. Among poverty and mental health issues, these children are at risk of abuse and trafficking.
Safe Passage works across Europe ensuring these children find safety, security and nurturing, with a particular focus on campaigning in the UK. The charity has helped nearly 2,000 children to date, Big Issue reported.
Refugee Action has spent 35 years helping refugees build safe, hopeful and productive new lives in the UK, be it with housing or building communities.
The Joint Council for The Welfare of Immigrants
The Council fights for a fairer, more efficient and more humane immigration system, with laws based on sound evidence. It said it is campaigning for a time where no migrant or refugee is made destitute, denied fundamental rights or forced to live in fear.
The charity has a number of operations, but it is best known for its volunteer lifeboat crews that run a 24-hour rescue service, which includes rescuing migrants attempting to cross the Channel. The charity said in the summer: “We’re proud of the lifesaving work our volunteers do in the Channel – we make no apology for it. Those we rescue are vulnerable people in danger and distress.”
The charity provides crisis support to roughly 13,000 men, women and child refugees each year. It helps child refugees who arrive in the UK alone, provides mental health counselling, and practical assistance to help refugees settle into their new communities.
The group says it empowers refugee and asylum-seeking women to speak out, become leaders and advocate for change through English lessons, drama and other activities.
The network of over 140 organisations and individuals that provides safe, temporary accommodation and support to people experiencing destitution in the asylum system to move on from destitution and rebuild their lives.
In the epicentre of the refugee crisis, KRAN works with separated young refugee and asylum seekers also known as UASC’s (unaccompanied asylum seeking and refugee minors). These are young people aged 16 to 24 who have arrived in Kent alone and are claiming asylum. It provides them with a safe, positive space supporting them to succeed.
The NGO raises funding to get refugees into further education. It said just 5 per cent of refugees can access higher education, compared to 40 per cent of global youth. University lets refugees contribute to local economies, increase their self-sufficiency and help reconstruct the country when they return home.