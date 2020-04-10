How to avoid food waste during quarantine

Reducing food waste is not an option, it is an obligation. That is why we must do our best to avoid it, and much more now that we are in a quarantine situation and we must reduce visits to the supermarket to the essentials and optimize all our resources to the maximum.

To minimize waste, it is important to consider several things: how we store food, how we preserve it or how we cook it influences the final use. Helena Calvo, professional of the app “Too Good To Go”, focused on the fight against food waste, gives us advice to get the most out of our purchase and avoid food waste.

One of our main goals is to prevent food from going bad after it is cooked or beyond its expiration date. To avoid this, Calvo explains that the most important thing is to prevent. “Now that we have time it is important to do a good planning of the menus since, apart from facilitating a balanced diet, we will be able to make a list and know what to buy for the whole week,” he points out, adding that in this way, it will be more difficult. that certain foods are forgotten in the bottom of our fridges or pantries.

Also, the expert comments that it is essential to read the labels of the products, “since they often incorporate instructions on how to store them and how to extend their life once the package is opened.”

How to preserve fresh food

In the case of fresh food, we must also follow some instructions to extend its life as much as possible. “In general, fruits and vegetables should be kept in the refrigerator drawers (except tropical fruits such as bananas or pineapple) and consumed two to seven days after buying them,” explains Helena Calvo. It also gives us little homemade tricks that can help to better preserve certain products: a very simple one is to soak the stem of broccoli, carrots or asparagus. “This is going to help us keep them as fresh as the first day for longer,” he says.

On the other hand, it recommends that products such as meat and fish are better placed on the lower shelves, as well as comments that it is important to identify those fresh foods that we will not be able to consume in a short period of time and freeze them in portions to ensure we keep them for more time.

Freeze the right way

When it comes to freezing, it is best to do it with the freshest food possible, or freshly made. “Of course, they still can’t be hot,” warns Helena Calvo. “If we do it that way, for example with a slice of bread that is still crisp, when you defrost it and toast it a little, it will still be very tasty,” he says.

It is also important when freezing, to do it in such a way that it will be easy for us to consume once these foods are thawed; This works both for cooked foods – in containers with the equivalent of what one or two people eat – and for foods like fruits and vegetables: washed, cut and peeled to be used directly in smoothies, creams or stir-fries.

The expert says that, for defrosting, the ideal is to plan with enough time for the food to gradually defrost in the fridge. Once thawed, it is preferable to consume them in the next 24 hours and can only be re-frozen if they have been fully cooked.

Cooked food, always in tuppers

On the preservation of already cooked food, says Helena Calvo that “it is proven that we are less likely to end up wasting food that is already cooked: we have dedicated time, effort and love to them.” The best way to store these foods in tuppers and, when putting them in the fridge, it is best to leave them well in sight and on the top shelves. “If we foresee that we are not going to consume them in a short period of time, it is best to freeze them by adding a small note with the content and freezing date to enjoy later”, he concludes.

Practical tips to avoid food waste

The expert of the app “Too Good To Go”, focused on avoiding food waste, Helena Calvo, gives us the basic tips to reduce this waste in our home:

1. It is important to make a list with everything that we will need to buy, to avoid accumulating too much food that we have to end up throwing away.

2. We must have the habit of serving the right amount on the plate and then repeat if we are hungry. In this way we will reduce waste. If you have left over some cooked food you can always keep it, but retrieving that which we have already served on the plate is more difficult.

3. It is a fantastic time to organize our fridges and pantries so that everything is clearly visible, leaving what is about to expire more close at hand or in plain sight.

4. We must give more power to creativity in the kitchen. We must dare to try new combinations that allow us to transform food into delicious recipes to prevent that food from ending up being thrown away. There are also many recipes for use that we can use. .