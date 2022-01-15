How to avoid pipes freezing on bitterly cold winter days, and what to do if they do.

How to prevent pipes from freezing during bitterly cold winter days, and what to do if they do.

As arctic air descends on central Pennsylvania this weekend, frozen water pipes in your home may become a concern.

Pennsylvania American Water has previously provided advice on how to avoid frozen pipes and what to do if they do.

When the temperature is below freezing, the company recommends that you:

What should you do if your pipes become iced over?

