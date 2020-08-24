How to buy direct from Australian producers: ‘It’s like having shares in a farm and your dividend is vegetables’

Finding a farm-direct produce box takes a bit of detective work, but the rewards can be heady

Fairytale eggplant, Turk’s turban pumpkin and a cucumber so intergalactic-looking that it’s appeared in Star Trek and Star Wars movies: they’re the kind of striking items you won’t see in a supermarket, but you might find them in the veggie box offered by Roly Poly Farm, 90 minutes south of Perth.

Farmers Declan McGill and Melissa Charlick sell their produce boxes through the community-supported agriculture (CSA) model, where customers buy directly from the farmer – paying money upfront or over several instalments to finance the upcoming growing season. It’s like having shares in a local farm, and your dividend is a regular box of freshly-picked vegetables, rainbow-bright with yellow zucchinis, cherry medley tomatoes, watermelon radishes or whatever happens to be growing in the dirt right now.

It’s an investment in the farmer that also protects them from unpredictable climates and nature’s volatility. “The upfront support not only gave us the financial backing to begin farming two-and-a-half-years ago, but continues to give us the security to keep on farming,” says Charlick.

The CSA model means people share the risk as well as the reward of supporting the farmer – so you might receive a box filled with more farm-fresh goods than you paid for, along with personal updates on this season’s struggles and triumphs. In Japan, CSA is known as providing “food with the farmer’s face on it”.

That’s especially true in Sally Ruljancich’s household in South Gippsland, Victoria. “[My children] know the names of all the farmers of the produce on their plate,” she says. She runs a CSA for her Colin and Sally’s Organic Lamb and Beef business, and co-founded the CSA Network Australia and New Zealand in 2018. Locating your nearest CSA offering can be tricky, so she set up a helpful directory. It lists various farms selling CSA options for veggies, meat and dairy products.

Don’t live near any of these establishments? There are other ways to source quality boxes of locally grown produce. It requires detective work, but it’s worth it. You’re not only reducing food miles and supporting farmers, but the ingredients in a CSA box can be heady and superior, as Ruljancich points out: “I can always smell it before I see it, the first basil bunch.”

Try farmer-led resources

Look up the Open Food Network, says Tammi Jonas, president of the Australian Food Sovereignty Alliance, which recently trained 150 farmers on starting a CSA. “The starting point no matter where you are in Australia would be Open Food Network, so you can find your local producers.”

By connecting with a grower instead of a “label at a supermarket”, it makes it easier to introduce more farm-direct items into your life. Just start with one thing, she says, whether it’s a veggie box, milk or meat.

Create your own CSA box

“There are lots of CSAs overseas that started with a group of consumers coming together and approaching a farmer,” says Ruljancich. “There’s great power in … saying, we want to support you week in and week out, let’s do this.”

Take the first step by talking to a farmers’ market stallholder or contacting a producer on Instagram. Try following accounts that showcase local farmers, like We Eat Local (its app has a “paddock-to-people” focus and highlights growers and their businesses).

Look for local food collectives

Ruljancich’s Prom Coast Food Collective delivers produce from local organic farmers to customers in Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula and the Gippsland region.

In Sydney, Lauren Branson wants people to shop directly from New South Wales farmers. “I created Your Food Collective so you can do it from the comfort of your couch,” she says. “The stuff that you buy through us was picked in the morning and then you get it the afternoon.”

Featured producers include a Hunter Valley grower who tends to 36 types of table grapes, and Goldenfield, which specialises in heirloom tomatoes and chillies, and was started by Cambodian refugees 25 years ago.

Goldenfield’s Leakkhena Ma says supporting local producers is better for the environment. She adds: “Here’s another reason why I like CSA boxes and these kinds of businesses … There’s basically very little packaging. You get your apple naked, not in a stupid net bag.”

Brisbane’s Food Connect is so dedicated to local food systems that it successfully raised $2m in 2018 to create Food Connect Shed, which it calls Australia’s “first community-owned local food hub”. It allows growers to interact with the public and has facilities for artisan food entrepreneurs, too (including Alice Lau, a multigenerational miso maker). Food Connect also has a direct-from-the-farm produce box option: place your order between Thursday and Sunday, and your kitchen might soon have red rhapsody strawberries, warrigal greens and drumhead cabbage.

Try your farmers’ market (or restaurants)

Mike McEnearney, creative director of Sydney’s Carriageworks farmers’ market, says generic veggie boxes often come from huge sourcing sheds that aren’t transparent about their provenance. “By buying from farmers, it is direct and you know what it is,” he says.

Several market stallholders, such as Kurrawong Organics and Block 11Organics, have boxes that can be home-delivered, while his restaurant Kitchen By Mike offers Carriageworks farmers’ market boxes, with plans next month for a box available directly from the market and featuring all NSW producers.

Other eateries sell grower-direct items, too – Fred’s in Sydney lets you pick up a case of Sift Produce goods on Saturdays.