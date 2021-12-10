How to calculate your new Social Security payment in 2021

How to calculate your new Social Security payment after 2021?

In 2022, Social Security recipients will receive a 5.9% increase, the largest increase in benefits in 39 years.

Most retired workers will see a (dollar)92 monthly increase as a result of the cost-of-living adjustment, bringing their average benefit to (dollar)1,657 per month.

The Social Security Administration will send beneficiaries letters outlining the amount of increase they will receive, but you can figure out how your payment will change with a little math.

According to MSN, the simplest way to calculate your benefit is to multiply your current monthly payment by 5.9%.

When you add that amount to the original payment, you’ll see the difference in your check.

However, there is something crucial to remember.

According to MSN, Medicare Part B premiums are increasing from (dollar)140.50 to (dollar)170.10.

The increase of (dollar)29.60 will be deducted directly from your Social Security checks, so whatever increase is added to your existing benefits will be reduced by (dollar)29.60.

This year’s benefit is a significant increase over the 1.3 percent benefit that retirees received in 2021.

The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, is used to calculate Security’s annual increase, or COLA, each year, based on data through the third quarter.

When do the new payments begin?

If your birthday falls between the 1st and the 10th of the month, your benefits will be paid on the second Wednesday of the month, according to GoBankingRates.com.

This means that benefits will be paid in January.

12th of December 2022

Benefits will be paid on the third Wednesday of each month, beginning in January, to those whose birthdays fall between the 11th and the 20th of the month.

The year is 2022.

Benefits will be paid on the fourth Wednesday of each month to people born on the 21st through the 31st of the month.

The payments for January will be made on January.

June 26th, 2022