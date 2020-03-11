How to download Call of Duty Warzone Today? Modern Warfare Start Times and download size

Call of Duty Warzone is released today, but it’s got different start times and download sizes depending on whether players own Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Here’s everything you need to know.

Call of Duty Warzone launches later today, but given the way in which the new Battle Royale mode is being released, it’s easy to see how it might confuse some PS4, Xbox One and PC players.

Whilst Call of Duty Warzone IS a free-to-play standalone download, it’s also available within Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

This means two things.

First, those who already own Modern Warfare will be able to download the update early and secondly they will also be able to play the new mode before anyone else.

Those wanting to play Warzone who have not purchased Modern Warfare will be required to download a much bigger file and will have to wait until the global rollout time of 7pm GMT this evening in order to play.

Here are the key details, as shared by Activision.

Modern Warfare Owners

Free-to-Play Warzone Players