How to drive safely in the winter: Slow down or don’t drive at all.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, about 46% of all weather-related crashes occur in the winter.

Every year, more than 2,000 people are killed on the road due to winter storms, bad weather, and sloppy road conditions.

These are some driving tips from AAA East Central:

Central Pennsylvania is in for a winter weekend with several inches of snow and sub-zero wind chills.