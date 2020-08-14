How to get a refund if you’ve got a holiday booked to France as new quarantine rules announced

THOUSANDS of Brits with holidays to France have had their trips thrown into chaos after the government imposed a last-minute travel ban.

The new rule follows suit to similar bans on all non-essential travel to Spain, Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas due to rising coronavirus cases.

It piles on misery for half of million holidaymakers who have trips booked, and it’s worth pointing out that if you decide to travel in spite of the government ban, it will most likely invalidate your travel insurance.

For those returning from France, including the 500,000 Brits already there, the new rules mean a 14-day quarantine on your return to the UK.

The Foreign Office travel advice for France will also change when the quarantine measures come in.

It will advise against all “non- essential” travel to our neighbour — but will mean that those due to head there on holiday will be able to claim their cashback.

But what does it mean for your holiday and can you get a refund? We take a look below.

If your flight is still going ahead, and your hotel remains open, your first step should be to speak to each individual operator.

Unfortunately, you may not be able to claim a refund if your flight or hotel hasn’t been cancelled.

And as we’ve seen with Spain, many airlines have continued to fly leaving customers struggling to get a refund.

Some companies may let you rearrange your trip for free – although they don’t have to do this, and it depends on when you’re due to travel.

For example, Ryanair will let you change trips booked in July, August, and September for free as long as it’s not within seven days of departure – and be warned you can only move flights once fee-free.

easyJet meanwhile will waive fees if you change fares online more than 14 days before travel.

Where flights to and from France and the UK are cancelled, you’re entitled to an alternative flight or a full cash refund under EU laws.

For hotel bookings, contact your booking provider to check what cancellation policy it has in place – but you will be relying on its goodwill as technically it can still provide the service you’ve paid for.

Where government advice is not to travel package trips are not expected to run, which means you should get a full cash refund under package travel rules.

But as we’ve seen with Spain, some package providers are continuing to run trips leaving customers wrangling for a refund.

Some firms say they’ll only refund the hotel and transfer costs, while airline refunds will only be paid if and when tour operators receive this cash.

It’s crucial you wait for the tour operator to cancel your trip – if you cancel the trip yourself, you won’t be entitled to a refund.

But again, it’s worth speaking to your provider out if it will offer a goodwill refund, voucher or alternative trip.

Consumer organisation Which? notes how online travel agents, where you pick a hotel and flight to create a package, may not cancel trips.

Always go to your travel provider in the first instance.

If your provider is refusing to cancel flights, hotels, or holidays you’re unlikely to be able to get a refund from your card provider as tecnhically the service you paid for is still going ahead.

Section 75 and Chargeback rules cover debit card or credit card purchases where you don’t get the service you paid for.

When it comes to travel insurance, you may be entitled to make a claim – but this largely depends on when you took out the insurance.

Policies purchased before coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation on March 11 may include cover for travel disruption and cancellations.

But most new policies now have clauses that won’t cover holiday cancellations due to coronavirus.

Check your insurance carefully to see what cover you have – if in doubt, speak to your provider.