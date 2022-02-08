How to get the Royal Mint’s new Platinum Jubilee 50p coin, which was released to commemorate the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to reach the age of 70.

As the Queen approaches the Platinum Jubilee, royal watchers will be on the lookout for memorabilia.

Queen Elizabeth II has reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne, making her the first British monarch to do so.

Her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952, and she assumed the throne.

A commemorative coin is one of the most popular collectibles for major royal events.

Depending on your budget, you have several options.

The “Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin” was created by the Royal Mint and is available for £7 here.

It comes in a commemorative booklet with a bold, graphical celebration by Osborne Ross, a design firm.

For £10, you can also buy an unusual £5 uncirculated brilliant coin.

The reverse of the coin features a design by renowned artist John Bergdahl, and it has a finer finish than circulated coins.

A booklet is included as well.

If you have a little more cash to spare, “The Platinum Jubilee Celebration Two-Coin Set,” which costs £200, is an option.

The Royal Mint has only 1,500 coins available, and it is a “unique collaboration between The Royal Mint and the Royal Canadian Mint to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

The Royal Mint’s coin features a regal design by John Bergdahl on the reverse and a commemorative Platinum Jubilee portrait on the obverse.

The Royal Canadian Mint’s coin has a reverse design by Pandora Young, who depicts Her Majesty as she appeared in 1952, and an obverse with Susanna Blunt’s effigy of The Queen.

If you’re feeling particularly flush, the 2022 Celebration Sovereign, which retails for £675, is an option.

Only 1,200 of The Sovereign – the “coin of the monarch” – are available in this special edition.

It was struck on the 6th of February 2022, exactly 70 years after Her Majesty The Queen took the throne.

The coin’s Royal Arms reverse design is a rare departure from the St George and the dragon design.

