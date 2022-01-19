How to Get Tickets to Harry Styles’ On Love Tour at Glasgow Ibrox

Harry Styles has announced the UK dates for his On Love Tour, which was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Harry Styles has announced new UK tour dates as part of his rescheduled world tour, which will take him to 32 cities.

It was postponed due to the pandemic, but it resumed last September in the United States, with the UK leg rescheduled.

Harry will perform at Glasgow’s Ibrox stadium, which has a capacity of 50,000, for his upcoming Love On Tour.

The former X-Factor contestant will also perform in Manchester and London, making this his third appearance in the UK.

The Rangers’ stadium will be the first stop on Harry Style’s tour, which will take him to 32 cities across Europe before heading to Latin America.

On June 11, Harry will perform at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, with special guest Mitski.

Those who purchased tickets to see him in 2020 will be refunded and given first access to the new performances at Ibrox Stadium, Old Trafford, and Wembley Stadium.

Ticket agents will contact current ticket holders with instructions on how to do so.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. on January 27.

General admission tickets will be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. on January 28.

Fans will enjoy hearing songs from Harry’s second album, Fine Line, which includes the singles Watermelon Sugar, Lights Up, and Adore You.

In 2020, it won Album of the Year and Single of the Year at the Brit Awards for Watermelon Sugar.