How to get Valentine’s Day flowers for LESS in 2022, when the holiday will be hit hard by a shortage.

How to get Valentine’s Day flowers for LESS in 2022, when the holiday will be severely impacted by a shortage.

VALENTINE’S DAY is approaching, and with this year’s shortage, many people may find themselves scrambling to find flowers for a loved one.

Fortunately, there are a few tricks that will not only save you money, but will also ensure that your arrangement is one-of-a-kind.

While most people don’t think of a hardware store as a place to buy flowers, it is actually an excellent place to do so.

“Many of our neighborhood hardware stores have large garden centers with a wide variety of beautiful plants.

Checkbook.org’s Jamie Lettis told Wtop News that many of the plants they sell will last much longer than a cut bouquet.

Lettis advises staying away from 800-number national order-taking services because they may deliver subpar products or cancel at the most inconvenient time.

Another option is to call a flower shop near the home of the person you want to send an arrangement to and deliver them yourself if you’re nearby.

You’ll save money on shipping while also ensuring that the product looks exactly how you want it to.

Finally, you can buy a bouquet from a grocery store and personalize it.

“Many stores also sell baby’s breath and other filler flowers,” Lettis added.

“Think tulips, peonies, lilies, and a variety of other flowers that aren’t the coveted red rose, but are just as lovely.”

If you have any leftover vases from previous events, you can also use them.

Around Valentine’s Day, retail flower prices rise, and they may be even higher than usual this year, as flower shops in major cities report lower inventory than usual.

Thankfully, there are a variety of businesses that offer lower prices for roses and other ferns that you or your special someone may desire.

