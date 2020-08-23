How To Install Mods and Add-Ons To Spice Up Your ‘Minecraft’ Experience

Although it’s been a couple of years since “Minecraft” was released, a lot of players are still enjoying finding new things to enhance their playing experience.

Mojang Studios’ winning title still has people coming back for more and even customize the game through several add-ons or mods, all of which are dependent on which version of the game they are playing. You can even play “Doom” on “Minecraft” while booting a Windows 95 PC.

Polygon identified how to use which in what edition so allow us to share that information with you here.

“Minecraft” players on Bedrock Edition on consoles or through Windows will primarily use add-ons which can be purchased for real-world money in the marketplace.

There are add-ons that come free with a Realms Plus subscription, with all other packs costing real-world money (via Minecraft Coins), which can be bought in the store directly.

Some add-ons though, like texture packs, can be applied directly to your existing Worlds or Realms. However, other add-ons that might change the nature of the game too much will likely require you to make a new Realm or World.

A World pack like Aquatic Life, though, will require making a completely new World for that add-on to work.

Players on Java Edition will use mods that they can dig around for, mostly at no cost. First things first regarding Java Edition users of “Minecraft,” you are going to need to install Java. Once that is done, you are going to need to download a version of Minecraft Forge that will match the version on your server.

A full list of Minecraft Forge versions can be found on this site. Just double-click the .jar file that downloads to install Forge.

Java Edition mods can be found all over the place via websites like Curse Forge. Simply click “download” on the mod you want and move it into your mods folder.

The mods folder will be located on the drive you installed “Minecraft” on, in a folder that you can find through clicking “users,” your Windows name, “App Data,” “Roaming,” and then “.minecraft.” If there’s no folder named “mods” in there, you can make one and just drop your downloaded mods in.

In order to play with the mods that you have installed, just select “forge” from the list of available builds on the “Minecraft Java Edition” client.

Created by Markus Persson in the Java programming language and developed by Jens Bergensten in 2011, “Minecraft” has sold over 200 million copies across all platforms with 126 million monthly active users as of 2020.