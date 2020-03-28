How to Keep Fit When the Gyms are Shut and Boris Says We Shouldn’t Go Outside

If you’re reading this, it’s likely you’re doing so from your new makeshift gym a.k.a your home.

We’re all au fait with the reasons why. On Monday night Boris Johnson made the responsible (albeit slightly delayed) decision to shut down non-essential businesses across the UK, among other measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. With this announcement, the nation collectively came to terms with the reality that a sweaty half hour at Virgin Active was no longer an option – kind of a no-brainer when you consider that gyms are a hotbed for germs.

We’re still allowed to leave our homes for exercise once a day, under the current rules of the UK lockdown. But if you’re used to attending twice-weekly HIIT classes, or pumping iron in the weights section, then you’re likely to want to take things a step further over the coming weeks – meaning it’s going to take a bit of resourcefulness to adjust to the new normal.

Thankfully, home fitness is certainly having a moment. Fitness trainers and influencers are stepping up their online offering – including a surge in live workouts – while the delivery services are being encouraged to stay open, so this might finally be your moment to justify installing a pull-up bar to your significant other. There’s also a wealth of existing home workout subscription services that you might never have heard of – but suddenly seem like a lifeline while you’re clawing the walls over the next few weeks.

So how do you navigate the strange, new challenge of staying fit during this lockdown – and avoid panic-buying a Peloton bike, while you’re at it? We’ve put together a practical guide to affordable home fitness over the coronavirus lockdown period.

As we said before, this might be the right time to invest in some home fitness equipment. Only – what do you buy? Where’s the sweet spot between expensive multi-gym that takes up half your living room, and those gimick-y vibrating dumbbells you see advertised in the back of local papers?

First off – buy yourself a mat. This is useful for everything from yoga to abs exercise, and will see you through this period. Plus – it helpfully absorbs sound, useful if you live in a flat block and don’t want to disturb your neighbours. Decathlon do a great range from around a fiver – however, right now you’ll need to purchase at least £50 to qualify for delivery, so alternatively try Sports Direct. As with all items mentioned in this article, there are delays on some delivery services so make sure you check before you buy.

Then, you want to get yourself some resistance bands. Cheap and easily transportable (so you can take them to the gym when you’re eventually allowed to), resistance bands are particularly brilliant for lower body exercises like squats. Get yours from Argos, Powerhouse Fitness and Amazon.

While this might seem like a good time to buy a pull-up bar (around £50 on Amazon), it’s worth considering whether it justifies the cost – particularly as it may end up being as expensive eyesore for whomever you share a home with. If you decide against it, alternatives include door bands pull ups (which you can do with your resistance bands) or table pull-ups – both demonstrated in this video. For more upper body training, you can also purchase a pair of push-up bars – available from John Lewis.

If you want to go one step further with your home gym equipment – say you’ve decided to ditch your annual membership once this is all over and convert the garage – starter pack items include an adjustable bench – prices start at around £150 on Amazon – and a set of free weight – starting at around £60, also on Amazon. This is a fair investment – so make sure you’re committed to bringing your workout to your home on a more permanent basis, otherwise you can likely get by using your stockpiled tin cans as weights – and perhaps a sturdy dining chair can stand in as a bench.

Finally, throw in a foam roller – just £15 from PhysioRoom, and will likely save you tons on a fancy sports massage (which you can’t get right now, anyway). It’s an idiot-free conditioning tool– which you’ll need after all those daily workouts, right?!

You don’t have to buy a Peloton bike to reap the benefits of the cultish New York fitness platform. Peloton are offering a 90-day free subscription trial of its home workout app (usually 30 days free), to help you stay on track right now.

There’s also the FIIT app, a boutique studio fitness platform that offers workouts from an array of trainers – including high profile names such as Matt Roberts and Chessie King. The 14-day trial period is free, after which point you can sign up for a membership starting at £10 a month.

Joe Wicks is fast becoming the nation’s golden boy for his daily livestreamed PE lessons for children – but the 33 year old personal trainer more than deserves his popularity. You can follow along with his 7 Days of Sweat Challenge on his The Body Coach TV YouTube channel: 20 minute long HIIT sessions.

Finally, Natacha Oceane offers a ‘No Noise’ 20 minute HIIT session – so you can do it without disturbing the people you live with (or neighbours).

Right now, home workouts offer an important added perk of connection: something many of us are lacking at the moment, particularly those socially-isolating at home.

Shona Vertue is doing a live workout every day on her YouTube channel, with classes ranging from bodyweight workouts to yoga. More details of the schedule available here. Also on YouTube – you could join in with Joe Wicks’ daily 9am P.E. with Joe sessions for the kids. With mountain climbers, squats and jumping jacks, they certainly pack a punch.

Peloton are also continuing with their live workouts from their New York studio for the foreseeable future, although at a reduced number. Details are available on the app.

Over on Instagram Live, FLY LDN is doing three live classes daily – including Pilates and barre – at 8am, 12:30pm and 6pm every day – schedule here. Australian fitness brand F45 are also doing classes from Monday to Friday at 9am from their Tottenham Court Road studio – catch them on Instagram Live. Not ready to commit to a full-length workout yet? Instead, try Alexandra Cane’s short 10 minute exercises twice a day on Instagram Live – follow @alexandralouise__ to get started.

So there you have it. The gym may be shut, and running outside once a day might seem like a nightmare, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t options available. You just have to decide which ones are right for you.

