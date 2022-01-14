How to live a happier financial life in 2022

It’s more about how we manage money than how much we have to have a happy relationship with money.

While a personal finance overhaul may not seem like something that will get our endorphins pumping in the New Year, realigning our relationship with money could be a path to happiness.

While we often turn our attention to difficult exercise regimens, fancy diets, and exciting new hobbies at the beginning of the year, our commitment to these things fluctuates.

Our finances, on the other hand, are a constant; they aren’t going away, and ignoring them and hoping for the best may be causing more stress than you realize.

This year may be the best time to get a handle on your money.

This is due to widespread concern about a major financial squeeze on households as a result of factors such as rising energy prices and inflation in general, which follow a period of potential financial stress for many people brought on by the pandemic.

It is widely acknowledged that there is a link between our mental health and our financial situation.

Contrary to popular belief, this does not imply that we will be happy only if we win the lottery; a happy relationship with money is more about how we approach and manage it than how much we have.

The link between our mental health and our finances has grown stronger after two years of living through the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the PwC 2021 Employee Financial Wellness Survey, finances were the leading cause of employee stress, surpassing job, health, and relationship stress combined.

Nearly two-thirds of the company’s full-time employees said their financial stress has increased since the outbreak, and the severity of this stress appears to increase with age.

Fortunately, according to Schroders Personal Wealth research, 72% of adults want to take control of and organize their finances this year.

Leigh Dunkley, the firm’s financial wellbeing lead, said this was encouraging, but that with only 10% of people having a financial plan in place, people need to start acting on their good intentions.

Making time to assess where you are now is the first step: for example, determining whether you are spending more.

