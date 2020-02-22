How to lose weight fast: Dietician’s tips to shed 5lbs this weekend

Looking to lose weight fast? A dietician shared five tips for shedding fat in a short amount of time. From eating more protein to fasting in the evenings, here’s how to do it

Don’t wait until Monday to start being healthy.

Those who begin their fitness journeys this weekend could 5lbs, Susie Burrell says.

The top dietician said the trick is to swerve “cheat day” treats – including Saturday morning fry-ups and Sunday roast dinners.

By choosing low calorie foods instead, and exercising more, you could see your waistline shrink.

In an interview with Body+Soul, the expert shared her words of wisdom.

Here are her top five pieces of advice.

Instead of hitting the town and downing calorific drinks, have a quiet night in instead.

If you eat less on Friday for example, you give yourself more room to indulge at the weekend.

Susie recommends fasting for 14-16 hours overnight – and sipping herbal drinks or coffee in the morning to tide you over until brunch.

If you’re looking to burn fat, it’s important to get your heart rate pumping.

Doing cardio is a great way to get your fitness in.

Susie recommends going for a run, trying a cycling class or working up a sweat by doing a HIIT workout.

If you’re a grazer, you could unwittingly be shovelling hundreds of extra calories down every day.

Susie said it’s important to kick this habit and focus on well balanced meals instead.

Cutting out extras can save you 500-600kcal a day – which is around a third of your daily intake.

Yes, you heard us right.

You can actually lose weight while you’re sleeping.

Susie says snoozing “plays a powerful role in helping our body’s recovery properly from the demands of the week – it helps to reduce inflammation in the body and regulates our hormones long term”.

It should also make you feel less hungry – and it’ll save you from turning to sugary snacks for energy.

Instead of settling down with a huge Sunday lunch, go light instead.

Susie recommends picking meals that are packed with vegetables and protein.

This should make you feel less sluggish come Monday – and it could help you lose some pounds too.