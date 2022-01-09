How to lose weight in a healthy way, according to science – and the diet myths that are harming you more than helping you.

How to lose weight in a healthy way, according to science – and which diet myths are more harmful than helpful.

According to registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert, author of the new book The Science of Nutrition, there are many myths about diets, but research also shows what works.

Should I keep track of my calories?

Counting calories can help us become more aware of how much energy we consume and track the energy deficit required to lose weight.

Food, on the other hand, is more than just a source of calories.

Its nourishment is oversimplified when it is reduced to a number.

Calories aren’t all created equal in terms of nutrition.

Furthermore, the body metabolizes foods differently; a corn tortilla may contain more calories than an equivalent amount of sweetcorn.

Calorie counting can result in self-denial or unhealthy habits.

It’s easy to eat highly processed foods because calories are listed on the package and are easier to count, or to avoid nutrient-dense foods like oily fish and nuts because of their calories.

Many people use a fitness tracker to track how many calories they burn during exercise, but one study found that these devices can overestimate the calories burned while walking by more than 50%.

Using these tools exclusively rather than gauging overall energy intake and expenditure may encourage compulsive logging and lead to overconsumption.

If you decide to count calories, make sure you stick to a healthy, well-balanced diet and pay attention to your body’s hunger signals.

Should I cut or reduce my carbohydrate intake?

Low-carb diets, such as Keto, Atkins, and Dukan, advocate avoiding or drastically reducing carbohydrates like grains (pasta, rice, and breads), starchy fruits and vegetables, and legumes.

This is widely believed to be the big weight-loss secret, but it simply isn’t true.

Carbohydrate requirements vary by age, gender, body type, and level of activity.

If you think you’re eating too many carbs for your body, cutting back on them to bring your diet back into balance is a good idea.

Going low-carb isn’t the same thing.

Carbs are frequently dismissed as a fattening food.

Although society’s carbohydrate needs have decreased as a result of less active lifestyles, carbs still play an important role in a healthy diet.

Japan has one of the lowest obesity rates in the world while also having one of the highest carbohydrate consumption rates.

Carbohydrate energy (in the form of glucose) can be converted to glycogen molecules and stored, along with the water required to convert it back to glucose, for later use.

On one hand,

