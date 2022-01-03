How to lose weight in a healthy way, according to science – and the diet myths that are more harmful than helpful.

How to lose weight in a healthy way, according to science – and which diet myths are more harmful than helpful.

There are many diet myths, but research also shows what works, as registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert advises.

Should I keep track of my calorie intake?

Counting calories can help us become more aware of our energy consumption and track the energy deficit we need to lose weight.

However, food is more than just calories.

Its nourishment is oversimplified when reduced to a number.

Calories aren’t all created equal in terms of nutrition.

Furthermore, the body metabolizes foods differently; a corn tortilla may contain more calories than an equal amount of sweetcorn.

Calorie counting can lead to self-denial and unhealthy habits.

It’s tempting to eat highly processed foods because calories are printed on the package and are easier to count, or to avoid nutrient-dense foods like oily fish and nuts because of their calorie content.

Many people use a fitness tracker to track how many calories they burn during exercise, but one study found that these devices can overestimate the calories burned while walking by more than 50%.

Using these tools exclusively instead of gauging overall energy intake and expenditure may encourage compulsive logging and overconsumption.

If you decide to count calories, make sure you stick to a healthy, well-balanced diet and pay attention to your body’s hunger signals.

Should I cut or reduce my carbohydrate intake?

Low-carb diets such as Keto, Atkins, and Dukan advocate eliminating or drastically reducing carbohydrates like grains (pasta, rice, and breads), starchy fruits and vegetables, and legumes.

This is widely believed to be the big weight-loss secret, but this is simply not the case.

Carbohydrate requirements vary by age, gender, body type, and level of activity.

If you think you’re eating too many carbs for your body, cutting back on them to bring your diet back into balance is a good idea.

That isn’t the same as eating a low-carb diet.

Carbohydrates are frequently dismissed as fattening.

Although society’s carbohydrate needs have decreased as a result of less active lifestyles, carbs still play an important role in a healthy diet.

Japan has one of the lowest obesity rates in the world while also having one of the highest carbohydrate consumption rates.

Carbohydrate energy (in the form of glucose) can be converted to glycogen molecules and stored, along with the water required to convert it back to glucose, for later use.

When you eat a low-carb diet, your body produces fewer glycogen stores.

