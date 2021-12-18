How to make a statement with your Christmas tree, according to an interior designer

How to make a bold Christmas tree, according to an interior designer

There’s still time to fine-tune your tree for maximum impact.

Siobhan Murphy, an interior stylist, offers advice on how to create a stunning statement tree this holiday season.

If yours is looking a little drab, there’s still time to spruce it up before the 25th.

Siobhan has collaborated with Amazon to create a how-to guide that uses bold colors and glitzy decorations to create a decadent tree.

1) Begin by manipulating the branches of an artificial tree that has been stored in a box, such as the Prelit Balsam Fir Tree, fanning out each bough to create a full, authentic look.

2) Wind more Warm Fairy Lights around the tree from the bottom to the top, weaving them into the branches for added glitz.

3) Begin with the largest items on the tree, such as the Faux Pampas Grass.

4) Add depth and texture by squeezing the grass in between the branches at diagonal angles.

5) Arrange the largest Gold Artificial Monstera Leaves in the branches at various angles.

6) Starting at the bottom and working your way up, wind the Feather Trim Boas around the tree.

Weave them in and out of the branches to create color contrast.

7) It’s now time for the eye-catching, statement-making decorations.

Clip the Glitter Bird and Jewelled Peacock Christmas Tree Decorations to the branches – they don’t have to be symmetrical!

8) Spray paint the Metal Bird Cage Tealight Lanterns gold, let them dry, and then place them on the tree.

The gold will reflect the warm yellow glow of the fairy lights, adding extra light to the tree.

9) Arrange the Mustard Ostrich Feathers in a fan shape between the branches.

10) Finally, use the smaller decorations, such as the Glitter Christmas Flowers with Clips and the Artificial Colourful Feather Bird Decorations, to fill in the gaps in the tree, adding pops of tropical color all the way up.

All of the decorations are available on Amazon, from gold feathered birds to miniature bird cages to multi-colored feathers and artificial tropical foliage.