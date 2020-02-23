How to make sticky honey chicken in your slow cooker 

A smart amateur chef has been praised online after making sticky honey chicken in a slow cooker.

The home cook made the Chinese meal after placing the items in a slow cooker for three hours using seven simple ingredients which can be purchased from generic supermarkets.

The recipe, which was posted on the Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips Facebook page, has taken the internet by storm, with many saying it tastes delicious.

‘Just made my famous sticky honey chicken again for the 100th time I’m so glad so many of you enjoyed this recipe it makes me smile every time I see someone post it,’ the home cook wrote.

The amateur chef explained: ‘I used self raising flour to coast chicken which I think is what gives it the battered look’.

‘If you like your honey chicken very sweet and more the colour of this picture use a little less soy and 2 more tablespoons of honey and brown sugar’.

The home cook said ‘you mix all the ingredients and throw together with chicken in slow cooker for 2-3 hours on high’.

One person commented: ‘[This is] my family’s new favourite dinner! This will be on high rotation!’

‘Made it tonight … gorgeous!’ another said.

‘Made it and bloody loved it!’, one person agreed.

Another person commented on the post claiming that they absolutely ‘love making this’ meal.

This recipe comes just weeks after another slow cooker recipe took the internet by storm after a home cook revealed it requires just two basic ingredients.

The amateur chef made a delicious roast using a jar of Chicken Tonight’s honey & mustard simmer sauce and a silverside.

The Australian cook said they placed the items in a slow cooker on low for seven to eight hours.