How to make the PERFECT beef massaman curry at home

A woman has revealed how to cook a tasty beef massaman curry at home using a slow cooker and six affordable supermarket ingredients.

Posting on the Slow Cooker Recipes Australia Facebook group, the woman shared photos of her version of the mild Thai curry, which is known for its fusion of cumin, coriander, cinnamon and nutmeg.

This was the second time the woman had tried out the recipe after the first time around was a ‘hit’ for the whole family.

To cook the dish the woman said you will need onions, potatoes, beef, the massaman curry paste, coconut cream and coconut milk.

Start by chopping the onions, dicing the potatoes and slicing the meat into two centimetre cubes, then place all in the slow cooker.

Then pour the coconut cream, coconut milk and curry paste into a bowl and mix well before pouring over the meat and vegetables.

The food will take around six hours to cook, so ensure you have enough time to prepare the meal before serving.

The easy-to-follow home recipe has since been viewed by hundreds of people online, with many other cooks praising the woman for sharing her insight.

‘Thanks that is my next dinner – I’m going to give this a try next week,’ one wrote.

This isn’t the first time a great slow cooker recipe has been highly praised within the group.

Unique other easy recipes composing of both savoury and sweet dishes have been revealed, including a carbonara pasta dish and a choc chip banana cake recipe.

The Facebook group has more than 81,000 members across Australia.