How to mourn in the midst of social distance

Since time immemorial, we have recalled, prayed and ritualized the significant turns of life and death. Even Neanderthals could have buried their dead. All over the world, saying goodbye to a loved family member could mean anything from Malagasy bone ceremonies to Jewish communities that sit Shiva.
“It’s pretty much written in our DNA as human and language [is]“Says Maribel Alvarez, an anthropologist at the University of Arizona.
© Photo by Dazzle Jam from Pexels
People didn’t have to mourn alone, but given the social isolation, many of us have to deal with it.
The main thing that these rituals have in common is the community. Right now, when people are more separated than ever, it can be impossible to grieve the loss of life through COVID-19 or anything else.
Losing someone you love is always terrible, but in the midst of a global pandemic, it almost seems unrecognizable. People die in hospitals alone from a virus that still amazes doctors, health officials and other experts. It is equally worrying for the whole world to deal with the loss of a loved one at a time when it is essential to stay separated.
The first step to dealing with grief in isolation is to understand what you feel, says Kathy Shear, founder and director of the Center for Complex Grief at Columbia University. Grief is not synonymous with depression or depression. The condition is characterized by longing, longing, and sadness as a result of losing someone or something we cherish and coping with a less than ideal reality.
“Grief is the answer to losing something or someone that is very important to us,” says Shear. “Every relationship we lose, we experience grief in a different way because it really depends on what we’ve lost.”
Feelings of guilt and anger can also accompany sadness and longing and further confuse your mind with what-ifs. This can be particularly exacerbated if people die without their families close to them, or if certain members of a household succumb to the virus and others survive.
It is this persistent guilt and anger that sometimes affects our lives and makes it more difficult to overcome grief, says Shear. When you feel ashamed or guilty about the death of a loved one, you often feel that you are in constant pain, which makes it difficult to find peace with reality.
On the other hand, when you are at home trying to work, raise children, and keep your life under control during the pandemic, all of this can also make it difficult to take a moment and really put the grief to work. Shear says It’s okay to postpone your pain if that’s what feels best to get through this unprecedented time.
“It’s kind of okay,” she says. “People have to give themselves permission to do it.”
No matter what happens, it is important that you maintain your wellbeing and ability to be happy, Shear adds. And when your grief or other negative emotions begin to overwhelm your life, open yourself up to a friend, mentor, or even a professional that you can access without breaking social isolation.
It is also important to know that you can grieve even if you have not lost anyone you love recently. We have all lost freedom and familiarity, some of us have lost jobs or canceled weddings and graduation ceremonies.
“Sometimes I think it’s really grief,” Shear says of these types of emotions. “One of the signs that it’s grief is a longing for something.”
People are social and we just don’t grieve well alone, says Shear. When someone dies, a funeral is not just about reciting scriptures and breaking out of completely black ensembles. Grief is a harrowing experience that can take over your life. Being with other people who share this experience can feel like a safety net that catches you before hitting rocky ground.
“[Social distancing] takes away the opportunity to share together, “said Alvarez of the University of Arizona,” and in this sharing and marking time in those monuments where we cry and sing together, [we really are providing] a gentle landing for these very hard emotions. “
What can people do if they cannot process grief in a social way? Alvarez suggests not to pay so much attention to what a ritual on the surface is, but what it offers.
We don’t always go to weddings, graduations or funerals because we have to learn something. But we still show up. And the reason is simple: sometimes we have to sit there and recognize the changes that are taking place in our lives and in the world around us.
“The essence of the ritual is to be with others, but it also makes it very fat and takes a moment to pause to reflect,” says Alvarez. “I don’t think the opportunity is gone.”
What we can do, says Alvarez, is to give this time to think and incorporate it into our daily lives in the things we are allowed to do.
“We can beautify something ordinary,” she says. “A day when you cut flowers and put them on the table, light candles and sing songs. Or bring out photos. None of these activities are prevented. “
If you think about it, since before COVID-19, people have been doing non-traditional rituals like an online bulletin board that people around the world can access, or motorcyclists riding together to honor deceased people, Alvarez adds . Actions that previously seemed strange might be what you need to deal with the grief you feel now.
While it may seem like a time of despair, it can be a time to get creative, Alvarez adds. Let your daily neighborhood think about the loss of someone you love, and allow yourself to do everyday actions in a ceremony of their own to deal with all the complex emotions that grief brings. A ceremony is not necessarily a ceremony based on what you wear, do or say – it is about allowing yourself to accept changes and all the emotions associated with them.
Be First to Comment