How to plan a family-friendly wilderness vacation

How to have a beneficial wilderness vacation for everyone
I can assist you in planning a wilderness vacation that benefits you, the people in the countries you visit, and the environment.
The allure of a wilderness vacation has never been stronger.
Many of us have been yearning for the healing power of nature as the pandemic has taken its toll on our mental health.
However, not all wild vacations are beneficial to the environment or indigenous peoples.
It’s critical to choose a wilderness vacation that is beneficial to you, the locals, and the environment.
Next year, go on a safari in the southern African savannah to see big cats, or go hiking in Patagonia or snowshoeing in Finland to see the Northern Lights.
The holidays vary, but they all provide space, time – and often exercise – in nature, as well as a chance to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of modern life.
They’ll be especially popular once the pandemic’s restrictions are lifted.
Possibly.
Increased demand means more options – and a higher level of comfort.
Don’t be put off if the idea of wild camping makes you uncomfortable; a little luxury in nature is certainly an option.
But it’s crucial to know what to expect before making a reservation.
You’ll need to be prepared for more basic amenities on some wilderness vacations, or have a reasonable level of fitness to hike, bike, and explore in difficult conditions.
However, this defeats the purpose of the exercise.
Allow the Sami to lead you through Lapland, the Maasai to take you on a safari in Kenya, or the First Nations of Canada to lead you through the Rocky Mountains.
By doing so, you are providing economic opportunities for indigenous people to stay on their land and protect it, as well as amplify their voice in the face of big agriculture, logging, and mining dollars.
In exchange, you’ll learn more about wildlife, folklore, and the environment from the experts.
The world’s biodiversity is in peril, and well-managed tourism can help to preserve and restore it.
However, not all wilderness vacations are beneficial to the environment.
So, how do you tell what’s gold and what’s not?
How to go wild
Wolves, wildcats and bears in Northern Spain
Hike the mountains of Northern Spain in search of bears, wolves, and wild cats on an eight-day adventure with conservation charity, the European Nature Trust in the most unspoiled forest in western Europe. Guides from conservation NGO Fundación Oso Pardo give guests the best chance of spotting the local wildlife. While locally-produced food and l wines will restore energy levels after hikes past mountains lakes and along the Cantabrian coast. Eight days from £2,245pp, steppestravel.com
See moose and dive in Isle Royale National Park
The least visited National Park in the contiguous United States, Isle Royale is an isolated, car-free wilderness on Lake Superior. The Isle of Man-sized archipelago is ideal for hiking, kayaking, scuba wreck-diving, and moose and wolf sightings. Camp, or stay at the Rock Harbor Lodge ($234 per night). A free shuttle bus (suspended due to Covid) runs from Thunder Bay in Ontario to Grand Portage, where ferry crossings to Isle Royale cost $76.
Cycle in England’s quietest national park
Reopened last month after 50 years, the Dartmoor train line offers the prospect of car-free holidays to Dartmoor National Park from Exeter to Okehampton station. Hire a bicycle at Adventure Okehmapton (full day from £16) and explore the UK’s least visited National Park. The Granite Way, a car-free route traces Dartmoor’s Victorian railway for dramatic views over the moors, Victorian bridges, castles, and sites of geological interest.
An accessible gorilla safari
A wild encounter with mountain gorillas within Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda is an exhilarating experience. Responsible Travel’s three-day safari, which includes a visit to the Genocide Memorial site at Gisozi, is accessible thanks to a throne chair porters (available at an additional cost) and wheelchair accessible rooms. From £1,250pp excluding park Gorilla trek fee.
See bison returning to Romania
In the southern Carpathian mountains, bison are being reintroduced to a rewilding area and it’s possible to track these might creatives on a camping and trekking trip guided by founder of the European Safari Company, Simon Collier. Five days from €1,995pp.
By Jacob Lewis