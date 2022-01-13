How to protect YOUR child from a sick internet paedophile who hacked into an 11-year-old’s webcam to spy on her –

A SICK internet paedophile has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for hacking a schoolgirl’s webcam and spying on her while she was showering.

Robert Davies, 32, deceived victims by creating fake online profiles and infecting their devices with malware in order to perv on them.

The Nottingham software engineer kept a hidden stash of indecent images, which included both children and adults.

One girl was blissfully unaware that the predator was spying on her as she showered and undressed via her webcam.

On his computer, officers discovered this, as well as 27 other indecent images and videos of children.

He also catfished victims for years by posing as someone else and communicating with them through messaging apps.

Davies was discovered by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in 2019, after he purchased dodgy cyber crime equipment and used an online marketplace called weleakinfo to sell stolen credentials.

During the investigation, officers found and visited over 30 shocked victims, some of whom he knew personally.

“Davies had amassed what can only be described as a cyber criminal’s toolkit,” said Andrew Shorrock, the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit’s operations manager.

“Not only was he breaking into people’s devices with these tools, but he was also spying on his unsuspecting victims and stealing naked images of them for his own sexual pleasure.”

“What’s more disturbing is that at least one of his victims was a teenager, and we discovered a collection of child sexual abuse images and videos on his computer.”

Davies admitted to 24 Computer Misuse Act offenses, voyeurism, three counts of possessing indecent images of children, making indecent images of children, and possessing extreme pornographic images on September 2.

He was sentenced to two years and two months in prison by Nottingham Crown Court.

“This was a serious campaign of offending with devastating impact on 25 individuals who you exploited over a ten-year period,” Judge Julie Warburton told the court, according to BBC News.

“The damage you’ve done is immeasurable, and it’s a complete invasion of their privacy.”

Davies has been added to the sex offender’s list.

He was also given a ten-year restraining order against five of the victims, as well as a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.

Davies sent malware to victims in the form of a link that bypassed antivirus software.

“Unfortunately, what has occurred here is remarkably easy and highlights the emotional and psychological manipulation used,” Jake Moore, former Head of Digital Forensics at Dorset Police and now an expert for ESET, said.

