How to prune basil to ensure that it continues to grow indefinitely

How to prune basil so that it will continue to grow indefinitely

BASIL is an excellent choice for those who enjoy cooking with fresh herbs.

While it may appear that keeping a basil plant alive is simple, there is a trick to ensuring that it continues to grow indefinitely.

Trim your basil once it has reached a height of at least six inches.

Basil can be pruned at any time, as long as the plant has grown to the point where it can be pruned.

Basil is a delicate plant, which is why it is so fragrant and flavorful.

You must be careful when trimming leaves because knocking them will easily release the scent.

Cutting the top three quarter inch off an immature basil plant once it has reached six inches tall is the best way to ensure that it grows well.

Instead of growing taller, this encourages the plant to grow outwards and bushy.

This makes your plant less vulnerable to knocks and damage while also producing a large number of leaves for your cooking.

If you see any flowers on your basil, pinch them off so it doesn’t waste energy.

The best part about growing fresh basil is that you can trim it whenever you like.

If your basil plant is healthy, cutting one or two leaves for garnish on your dinner will not harm it.

You can dry the leaves if you want to use them later; basil grows quickly, so you may find yourself doing this frequently.

Although fresh basil has a better flavor, dried basil can still be used for seasoning at a later time.