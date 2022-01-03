How to see the Quadrantid meteor shower in 2022 tonight: When does it peak and how can you watch it in the UK?

The Quadrantid meteor shower is visible from December 28 to January 12, but it will peak this week on Monday and Tuesday.

While the Covid pandemic limited the scope of New Year’s Eve fireworks displays, the Quadrantids should provide some sparkle to the night sky.

The first meteor shower of the year will peak this week, and should be visible from the UK if the weather cooperates.

Here’s how to maximize your chances of seeing the meteor shower, as well as everything else you should know about it.

Between December 28 and January 12, the Quadrantid meteor shower is visible.

However, it peaks on Monday, January 3rd, and Tuesday, January 4th.

The exact time of peak is expected to be between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. on January 3rd, though this may vary slightly.

The Quadrantids are also known for having a sharp peak that lasts only a few hours, as opposed to other showers that can last several days.

However, because this year’s event occurs after sunset and coincides with a new moon, stargazers in the UK should have a good chance of seeing the spectacle (assuming the weather cooperates).

On a clear night, the Quadrantid shower can produce up to 120 meteors per hour and is known for producing blue meteors with occasional fireballs.

Its meteors appear to come from the constellation Boötes, which is close to the Big Dipper in the night sky.

There is no need for a telescope to see the Quadrantids; however, you may have to wait a while.

To increase your chances of spotting them, seek out an open area away from street lamps and other sources of light pollution.

You might need to give yourself 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness, so bringing a fold-out chair (and staying warm) is always a good idea.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is one of the most powerful and reliable of the year.

The meteors appeared to radiate from the constellation Quadrans Muralis, which was created in 1795 by French astronomer Jérôme Lalande.

When the International Astronomical Union devised a in 1922, the constellation was rendered obsolete.

