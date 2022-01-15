How to stay safe on a winter walk with your dog

It’s critical for you and your dog to stay warm and safe as the nights grow longer.

Walking your dog in the winter can be fraught with dangers for both you and your pet.

It’s probably dark or dusk when you go for a walk, whether it’s early in the morning or late in the evening.

That’s why we asked the tails.com team to share five tips for keeping your evening or morning walks safe and enjoyable for both you and your four-legged companions.

Making sure you and your dog are both visible to passing traffic is one of the most important things you can do to keep yourself and your pup safe while walking in the winter.

Keep in mind that shifting weather conditions can make it difficult for others to see you.

Avoid wearing dark clothing if you want to be more visible.

Instead, go for neon and reflective fabrics, as well as headlamps or other wearable lights.

You can even get ones that attach to your dog’s collar and harness.

Wearing a headlamp or attaching lights to your body frees up your hands, which is especially important if you’re walking on a narrow sidewalk.

Use a collar light to ensure that you and others can see your pooch, similar to how many cyclists use headlights when biking in the dark.

You could also get your dog a reflective harness or coat so that both of you can be seen when crossing roads.

It’s always important to feel your dog’s body temperature, whether they have a lot of fur or not.

Check their ears, feet, and limbs, as those are the areas that are more difficult to keep warm while walking in the colder months.

A winter coat or fleece will be beneficial if your dog’s body is not warm to the touch.

Consider a snood to protect their ears and neck, as well as a thermal overall suit to keep their thighs warm and protect them from cold wind or mud.

Always bring a fully charged phone with you if you or your dog are in danger – and make a call.

