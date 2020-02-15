How to stop PayPal picking your pocket when you sell on eBay

American payment giant PayPal stands accused of ‘pickpocketing’ tens of thousands of people every month who turn their clutter into hard cash.

This is because every time someone sells an item on an auction website, they can pay a transaction fee of 2.9 per cent plus 30p if the buyer uses PayPal.

To add insult to injury, the percentage fee is applied to the combined sales price and postage costs – while the seller must also pay any extra charges levied by the website.

Some websites such as eBay, PayPal’s former owner, push the payment system as its ‘preferred payment provider’.

When eBay’s fat charges are factored in – usually 10 per cent of the combined sales price and postage – it means, for example, someone selling a £100 set of pottery cups with a further £10 to pack and post will only receive £85.51.

Further charges could be incurred if the seller opts for a ‘buy now’ and auction option – or they ask for their goods to stand out from the competition.

Sellers can also wait a long time to receive their money from PayPal. In theory, the money should appear in a seller’s bank account within five days of payment, but it can take up to three weeks to be processed.

PayPal claims a 21-day wait for payment will only occur if a seller is a new customer or there appears to be something unusual about the payment.

Jan Rusling, from South Woodham Ferrers in Essex, restores and builds rocking horses for a living and often lists her wooden mounts on eBay.

She says: ‘EBay is a great place to advertise your wares but the amount of money taken if a buyer uses PayPal is pure greed.’

To avoid the charges, she encourages customers to visit her own website, Rocking Horse Elite, and pay by bank transfer or cheque. ‘It means we earn a bit more money and pass on the savings to customers,’ she says.

James Daley, managing director of consumer champion Fairer Finance, says: ‘It seems wrong that PayPal is able to charge a percentage fee for providing a service that is simply based on a piece of sophisticated software.

‘It means some sellers pay more for receiving money than others – when the ‘service’ they are getting is identical. It makes no sense. Any charge should be a flat rate fee, irrespective of the amount sellers are receiving.’

Martyn James, of online complaints service Resolver, says it has received complaints from sellers about PayPal’s high charges.

He adds: ‘It has a clever business model that enables it to take a small cut whenever someone sells – but which adds up to a huge fortune. It has a near monopoly in this form of payment processing and regulators ought to take a close look at it.’

PayPal has become one of the world’s most profitable companies by making money when someone uses its service – and has more than 300 million registered users worldwide.

Having a Luxembourg base, it is also able to avoid excessive taxes on its earnings.

EBay bought PayPal in 2002 for a relatively modest £1.2 billion. But five years ago – having grown bigger than its parent – PayPal struck out on its own. In July, eBay will stop using PayPal as its ‘preferred payment provider’.

PayPal charges private sellers no matter which online auction website they use – but there are ways to avoid it.

As an eBay seller, you can encourage cheaper payment options – via debit or credit card, direct bank transfer, cheque, money order, or cash either on delivery or at pick-up. Another option is payment by Apple Pay – though this will not be available to all until 2021.

The software required to install the Apple Pay payment option on eBay is provided by Amsterdam-based company Adyen. Apple does not charge for the service.

Another way sellers can avoid the clutches of PayPal is opting for another auction website that might offer better value and does not put the payment option at the top of its list.

Gumtree is owned by eBay but enables most people to sell for free. Most Gumtree sales are done locally with payment made cash-in-hand – though PayPal is still an option.

The website makes money by typically charging £4.99 for a ‘featured ad’ where your item is put at the top of a sales list.

But you can opt to make private sales, giving full details and up to nine photos – and not pay a penny.

Etsy is another option. It is an auction website tailored for home-made arts and crafts. But, just like eBay, there are hefty fees.

The company takes 15p plus a 5 per cent transaction fee equivalent to the sale amount including postage. Etsy also has its own ‘payment processing’ fee – a further 20p plus 4 per cent of the order amount that includes cost of postage. So that £100 of pottery with £10 postage can cost £5.65 plus £4.60, leaving you £89.75 – only £4.24 more than eBay. Other marketplaces to consider include Amazon. But it does not come cheap.

Sellers usually pay 75p for every item sold plus a ‘referral fee’ (code for sales charge) of between 7 and 15 per cent depending on the item. For example, for computers, it is 7 per cent but sales of books and DVDs incur a levy of 15 per cent.

Amazon also has its own Amazon Pay service that encourages buyers to add debit or credit card details to this account – then pay with just a couple of clicks of a button – and is free to use. Another major player is Facebook Marketplace.

This website recommends buyers use PayPal or pay sellers by cash. It works much like Gumtree in that there are no listing fees. But you have to be a member in order to sell.

While PayPal hits sellers, buyers like it. It is free to set up and you can connect your debit or credit cards so it just takes a couple of clicks on the PayPal logo to authorise payment.

There is no need to rummage around for card numbers – just a password is required. You transfer the money at no cost.

Another appeal of PayPal for buyers is a ‘buyer protection’ guarantee that means they get a refund – including postage costs – if an item is not received or does not match the sales description.

You must claim within 180 days of your purchases.

Last week PayPal did not respond to a request for comment on its charges.

